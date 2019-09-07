Brody Jenner Defends His Marriage To Kaitlynn Carter On ‘The Hills’ Finale

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star doesn't believe in the paperwork part of marriage.

Brody Jenner will open up about his marriage to Kaitlynn Carter on the season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings— and it sounds like he is all about it being unwritten. In a new sneak peek released by MTV, which you can see below, the son of Caitlyn Jenner is grilled by Spencer Pratt, who tells him he has heard there’s “marriage drama” going on between the two just a few months after they tied the knot in Indonesia.

Jenner told Pratt the rumors were “absolutely not” true, to which the Pratt Daddy Crystals founder told his friend he’s living in a fantasy world.

“I just feel like you’re living two different lives,” Pratt says in the clip. “When I got married out of the country, I had to do one in America. Had to be nice and legal.”

Pratt also pointed out that Jenner can “walk away at any time.”

Jenner said that while he does not believe in the paper portion of getting married, he’s down with it everything else.

“Let me tell you something about marriage, there is a lot of legality involved. I don’t believe in the whole signing part of it, but everything else, I’m with it…But that doesn’t mean we’re not married. Of course we’re married.”

Pratt went on to say that because Jenner and Carter were not legally married in the U.S., they may be together only “spiritually,” to which Jenner fired back that the two are “fine with the way our marriage is set up.”

While Jenner later claimed in a solo interview that he and Carter are extremely happy and in love, just six months after The Hills scene was filmed, their relationship was over.

Carter and Jenner announced their split in early August, a little more than a year after they had a lavish wedding ceremony in Indonesia. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, a rep said the pair decided to ” amicably separate” but that they still “love and respect one another.”

But days later, Carter was photographed hooking up with singer Miley Cyrus in Italy. Jenner has since moved on with model Josie Canseco.

Jenner posted a message to critics who are slamming Carter. In a now-deleted Instagram post, The Hills veteran revealed that he is still close with Carter, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The Hills: New Beginnings star explained that he has been “best friends” with Carter for six years and that they simply grew apart in their relationship. Jenner also asked followers to allow his ex to move forward and be happy after their mutual split.

On last week’s episode of the MTV reality show, Jenner and Carter were faced with gossip about their “unconventional” relationship and rumors that they had an open marriage.

You can see Brody Jenner talking about his marriage to Kaitlynn Carter in The Hills sneak peek below.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.