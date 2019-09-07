Romee Strijd Flashes Major Thigh In Seductive Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd is one of many models who is in New York City attending events for New York Fashion Week. The blond bombshell recently shared an Instagram update that highlighted her insane body in a gorgeous dress.

While the cameras captured plenty of shots of Strijd rocking the dress on the red carpet at the event, she decided to tantalize her 5.7 million Instagram followers with some seductive snaps from the back seat of a car.

Strijd rocked a shimmering metallic dress that clung to her curves and flowed over her body like magic. The sleeveless dress showcased her toned arms, and she hiked the skirt up to expose some of her toned, tanned thighs. The shimmering fabric draped across her legs and over the leather seat in the car as she served up some major beauty for the camera.

Strijd’s blond hair was down in messy waves that wouldn’t look out of place on the flirty Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk. Her makeup was minimal, but done in a way that allowed her eyes to pop and her perfect pout to look lush and gorgeous. She clutched her phone in one hand as she stared at the camera, and a corner of New York City was visible in the background of the shot.

Strijd’s fans absolutely loved the intimate peek at her night and the interesting perspective of sharing her look from a position lounging in a car rather than at the actual event. The picture quickly racked up over 232,000 likes in just seven hours and her fans were drooling over the seductive update.

“Could you do a makeup tutorial for this look?” one fan asked, likely wanting to know how she managed to look so flawless yet so natural.

“Definition of the word stunning,” another fan said.

Loading...

“Okay you’re honestly more than beautiful,” yet another fan commented.

Strijd is no stranger to flaunting her incredible body on Instagram and in ad campaigns that are seen around the world. The Dutch bombshell has strutted her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk several times now, and is constantly showcasing her physique in lingerie for the brand.

She also keeps her followers updated on her style by sharing plenty of snaps that focus on her ensembles. Just two days ago, she shared a massive post with several very different outfit looks that she rocked. Though she looked flawless in all the outfits, she asked her followers in the caption to tell her what their favorite looks were.