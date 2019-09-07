Lais Ribeiro Exposes Chest In Pasties

Lais Ribeiro shared a revealing and touching Instagram photo earlier today, and it had her fans going wild.

The photo was from Burning Man, and the model revealed in the caption that her boyfriend, Joachim Noah, proposed to her during the festival.

The update showed Lais in an embrace with her new fiance, as she went topless save for colorful pasties. This meant that her chest was left exposed in the shot, even as most of her body was not visible. The model also wore a pair of yellow, neon bikini bottoms. On top of the bottoms, she rocked a sheer, matching mini skirt with small beading throughout.

Meanwhile, Joachim wore a pair of colorful shorts and a jean vest with frayed edges.

The happy news prompted many of Ribeiro’s model friends to chime in with their congratulations.

This included Sara Sampaio from Victoria’s Secret.

“Partyyyyyyyy só happy for you guysssss,” she said.

Emily Ratajkowski also left a short and sweet message.

“Congrats,” she said.

Plus, a ton of other VS models also dropped by, like Martha Hunt.

“You deserve the world and more mala,” she said.

Josephine Skriver wished Lais the best.

“Congratulations!! Couldn’t be happier for you guys. Welcome to the engaged club! Love you guys so much!!!” she exclaimed.

Shanina Shaik also left a comment.

“So happy for you babe!! Love you!!!!” said the model.

Jasmine Tookes also shared her excitement.

“FINALLLLLLY YAYYYAYAY,” she said.

Plus, it sounded like Haley Kalil was one of the few people present when the proposal happened.

“I’m so glad I could be there to witness this moment!!! YOU TWO ARE THE BEST!!!!! So many congrats!!!” she said.

And of course, Noah also left a sweet message for Lais.

“Seeing you smiling on the playa like that…. I will never forget. I got your back always picanha. C toi ma femme and I knew that from the minute we started dating. Jtaime tellement”

Fans can only hope that Lais will keep everyone in the loop with her wedding planning. For now, it’s clear that the model is soaking up the excitement.

Prior to sharing the good news, Ribeiro posted several shots of her outfit for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event at the Plaza Hotel. She wore a black, polka-dot dress shirt with a matching skirt.

The model went braless under the top, and the skirt had a large, upside-down “U” shaped cut that left most of her legs exposed.