Maren Morris Looks Smoking Hot In Strapless Dress At Radio City Music Hall

Country cutie Maren Morris recently had the opportunity to perform at Radio City Music Hall. Not only did the superstar perform, she actually had a sold-out show. She admitted in a caption on one of her recent posts that massive achievement made her bawl like a baby.

In her latest snap, Morris shared a double Instagram update featuring the outfit she wore while strutting her stuff on stage. The blonde bombshell rocked a strapless dress with an interesting speckled pattern. The dress hugged all her curves and displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She kept things simple, not compromising the lines of the dress with a necklace, and her hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail style that emphasized the different shades in her hair. Morris kept her makeup neutral, opting for a slightly smoky eye with a nude lip that looked flawless.

While Morris herself stated that her outfit had “Pebbles Flintstone” vibes, her fans couldn’t get enough of it. The post racked up 47,000 likes within just seven hours, including a like from Jersey Shore star Lauren Sorrentino. The look was majorly sexy and was the perfect way for Morris to celebrate such a career milestone.

Her fans showered her with praise in the comments section of the post and were utterly obsessed with her whole vibe.

“Yes Girl,” one follower cheered.

“Queen you KILLED IT,” another said.

In the two snaps she shared recently, the photos were cropped in a way that fans weren’t able to see the bottom of the dress. However, Morris also shared a series of shots from the actual performance in which she strummed her guitar while rocking the stunning dress.

The snaps from the live show highlighted the fact that the dress was a mini dress that came to mid-thigh on the songstress. Her toned, tanned legs looked incredible under the bright stage lights, and the crowd was absolutely packed.

Several fans who actually attended the show commented on Morris’s Instagram post about how much they enjoyed her time at Radio City Music Hall.

“You were amazing! We had the best time last night!!!”

Fans who didn’t have a chance to make it to her sold-out performance on the iconic stage are in luck because the country cutie still has several stops on her world tour. She will be performing in Los Angeles, Des Moines, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis, just to name a few. Her show in Nashville, Tennessee is already sold out, as she revealed in a recent Instagram post, as fans in the country-loving city knew they wanted to check her out live on stage.