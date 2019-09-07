Lori Harvey Shuts Instagram Down While Wearing A Black Bikini On Rumored Vacation With Diddy

Lori Harvey is enjoying some fun in the sun as her fans continue to wonder about what her romantic status with Diddy is.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Harvey and Diddy are cooling off their alleged fling due several factors, including their age difference (Harvey is 22 and Diddy is 49). However, both the model and the mogul’s Instagram Stories are telling another story, as they have both been spotted on vacation at what appears to be the same getaway spot.

Harvey, who has been mum about the dating rumors since they began in March, didn’t confirm to her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she is currently on vacation with her rumored beau. The model did, however, share stunning photos of herself near a gorgeous beach on Saturday, September 7. While sitting near a pool overlooking the ocean, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is stealing the show on Instagram. Her dangerous curves are on full display as she dons a black, string bikini from Myra Swim. Harvey then decided to pair the bikini with a wide brim hat from Gucci. For accessories, Lori decided to wear large hoops and a bracelet on her left wrist.

At the time of writing, the steamy post from Lori received more than 79,000 likes. The photo also received more than 300 comments from Lori’s followers.

“She getting badder and badder,” one follower wrote.

“Sis come thruuuuuu,” another follower chimed in.

Harvey didn’t stop there with her vacation photos. On Friday, September 6, the video model shared another photo of herself engulfed in the sunlight. While practically spilling out of a white bikini top from Matte Brand, Lori is captured posing in a yellow printed skirt from Jean-Paul Gaultier. She is also wearing a pair of strappy sandals as her hair is styled in a high bun. Her hands are on the side of her head as she stands with her eyes closed.

At the time of writing, the sexy bikini outfit post received more than 160,000 likes from Harvey’s fans. The post also received more than 1,000 comments.

“Lori serving some body goals,” one follower wrote.

“She looks like a young Kim Porter here! Beautiful,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“There is a great God,” another follower shared.

Lori and Diddy’s rumored getaway comes months after the couple has been spotted together on more than one occasion this summer. Back in July, the two were spotted together with Lori’s parents in Capri, Italy. The two were seemingly enjoying each other’s company throughout their luncheon. Diddy and Lori were also spotted wearing matching outfits while walking together in New York City back in July, per Page Six.

Fans of Lori Harvey can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.