Arianny Celeste Gets Busty In A Purple Bikini

Arianny Celeste is keeping her fans on their toes with a ton of new Instagram photos lately. And while she recently shared some revealing pics from Burning Man, it looks like she’s transitioned into sharing other pics from Mexico and beyond.

The UFC ring girl’s newest post was geotagged at the Catalina Island Yacht Club, from where she’s previously shared numerous updates. It’s possible that it’s a throwback video.

The clip showed Arianny enjoying herself on a boat, as she rocked a tiny, lavender bikini. The top had thin straps and white, lace accents on her chest. She also accessorized with a crystal pendant necklace, which drew attention to her cleavage.

Celeste also rocked a pair of dark, aviator sunglasses along with hoop earrings. She also sported a captain’s hat in the spirit of the yacht experience. Her makeup included light pink lipstick and some blush. Also, she wore a purple-colored eyeshadow.

The video started off as Arianny took off her sunglasses, and she danced a little and moved her hips and arms. It certainly looked like she was having a great time.

Behind her, you could see a couple of chairs, and fellow passengers too, as they also took in the ocean views.

The video prompted many of Arianny’s fans to leave a comment, with many people leaving messages referring to the captain’s hat.

“Look at me.. I’m the captain now,” joked a fan.

“Keep On Rocking Captain Ari,” said another fan.

Others were distracted by Arianny’s looks.

“You’re so beautiful,” said a follower.

“That’s pretty spectacular!!” exclaimed another follower.

“Yo, this is the hottest chick on the planet!” declared an Instagram user.

“D*mn arianny celeste i like your video of you dacing in that [bikini] babe gregous body,” said a fan, who used the bikini emoji to make their point.

In addition, there were people who referred to the model’s captions.

“If you’re with @ariannyceleste, every day is summer!!” complimented a fan.

“Summer isn’t over,” agreed another fan.

Others got more technical.

“Technically it’s not over til the 22nd lol,” noted a follower.

“You got money to go where ever you want when you want summer is never over for you it is for a lot of other people tho,” said another follower.

Meanwhile, one fan had a completely off-topic question for Arianny.

“Why u dint go to ufc24,” they wondered.

And it’s true that summer has winded down for many people. Even so, fans can hope that Celeste will keep the summer vibes rolling with new bikini pics in the coming days and weeks.