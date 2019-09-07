Megan Markle Watches Serena Williams Lose At U.S. Open, Is The Duchess Bad Luck?

On September 7, Meghan Markle was once again on hand when Serena Williams failed to take an important tennis title.

In the U.S. Open finals between the American Champ and 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, Serena was defeated, thus forfeiting the Grand Slam Title for 2019. The Duchess of Sussex had been to a similar match at Wimbleton this past year when Serena again succumbed to the competition which would have been one she had worn for an astounding 24 times in a row.

Megan made not much more than a day of it while away from her 4-month-old baby as she flew from London to New York for the U.S. Open single women’s finals. This was the first time the Duchess left Archie in the hands of her husband, Prince Henry without her. However, maybe she needed some alone time so she could take part in the ultimate match between Williams and Andreescu.

Meghan didn’t plan to be separated from her family for very long. She boarded a flight at Heathrow on Friday night to be able to spend Saturday at the Open and then she plans to fly back again on Sunday. When she arrived in the Big Apple, the former actress reportedly took a yoga class, possibly to ward off jetlag for the day ahead, according to People.

When Meghan arrived for the match, she was the only American member of the Royal Family was asked to sit in Serena’s box in a treasured seat at Arthur Ashe Stadium behind the tennis player’s hunky husband, Alexis Ohanian. The 38-year-old almost seemed to be biting her nails as she sat in front of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a British subject, to watch what turned out to be a tense match.

Bianca was ahead from nearly the beginning of the battle between the two tennis pros. The stands went wild as Serena lost on her own turf, but of course, she was a good sport about the outcome.

Hopefully, seeing her friend, Meghan, who had pretty much surprised Serena after a quick decision to attend only a day ago, we ready to move on. So, perhaps, after the match, the tennis great will still enjoy the day with her high profile pal. Serena and Meghan became fast friends after meeting at the Super Bowl in 2010 in Miami, according to People on Saturday.

“They immediately hit it off. Last summer, the tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C.earlier this year.”

As mentioned, in July, Meghan — along with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton — rooted on Serena’s match at the Wimbledon championships. Sadly, she lost that time too, making her team wary of having the Duchess show up at the last minute for the grand slam match for the women’s U.S. Open. Still, Serena was all for Meghan’s participation.

After the fact, did Meghan Markle turn out to be bad luck for Serena Williams? Of course, that question is hardly one for anyone but the two parties involved to discuss — or not.