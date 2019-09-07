Fans Slam Antonio Brown On Girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss’ Instagram

Antonio Brown has been the hottest topic of the NFL for weeks now, and over the weekend things got even crazier when he asked the Raiders to release him, which they did, leaving him open to sign with the league’s powerhouse, the New England Patriots. Of course, many fans aren’t happy about the movie, and some are even taking it out on the Instagram account of Antonio’s girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss.

Although Chelsie hasn’t posted a single thing on the social media platform in months, fans decided to flock to her most recent posts to give their opinions on her, Antonio, and their family together.

Kyriss’ last Instagram update came on February 10, and was a photo of herself and her young son, whom she shares with Brown. Although the photo was 7-months-old, fans began to put their two cents in on the situation involving the NFL bad boy.

“Tell your man to get his mind straight. He p***ed away 30 million that you and your children could’ve used,” one hater wrote in the comment section of the post.

“he’s not BOOMIN he is COO-Cooin,” a second person stated.

“Hubby needs to figure his s**t out,” another critic commented.

“Antonio Clown,” one person wrote as other filled up the comment section with clown emoji.

“Imagine being Antonio Brown’s girlfriend,” one social media user said.

According to the website Game 7, Chelsie has stayed silent on the saga that has been her baby daddy’s most recent NFL season, not spilling any details or giving her opinion on AB’s behavior or team change.

Heavy reported last fall that Kyriss is an Ohio native, who hails from Springboro. She previously worked as a customer service rep.

The outlet reveals that Chelsie has become accustomed to the life of a footballer’s girlfriend, and even became friends with Ben Roethlisberger’s wife when Antonio played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Previously, Brown revealed that the quarterback tried to convince him to propose to his baby mama.

“Off the field, he’s always pushing the marriage card on me, wondering when my date is coming. We have a great relationship. He makes jokes about my kids. My girlfriend and his wife are pretty cool. On marriage, I tell him, ‘Not too fast, I’ve got to grow into it,'” Antonio previously told Fox Sports of walking down the aisle with Chelsie.

Antonio Brown shares two children with Chelsie Kyriss, but the pair also have two children each from previous relationships, making for a large blended family, many of which will seemingly be packing their bags and moving to Boston as the football player starts his time with the Patriots.