Sierra Skye Sizzles In Barely-There White Bikini

Blonde bombshell Sierra Skye has been setting Instagram ablaze with her sexy selfies lately. Earlier today, she mixed things up by doing something completely out of character for her — posting a shot in which she wasn’t the only star. She shared a sizzling hot picture where she posed with her partner, Roman Palumbo, in honor of his birthday.

In her latest snap, however, she was back to her typical style of sharing shots that showcased her incredible body. Skye posed outdoors on a black and white printed sofa that left her plenty of room to lounge and enjoy the afternoon sunshine. She rocked a tiny white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The bikini top was a triangle style top that her cleavage was spilling out of. The bottoms were likewise super skimpy, with a small patch of fabric that covered up any NSFW portions of her body, and white strings that stretched up across her hips.

Her waist looked tiny in the snap and she flaunted an hourglass shape that her followers were drooling over.

Skye’s blonde hair was in a half-up style in messy curls, and she accessorized with a few pieces of bling. She rocked a pair of large hoop earrings and also had a delicate chain draped across her stomach, further accentuating her toned abs. Skye posed with her mouth slightly open, hitting the camera with a seductive gaze.

Her Instagram followers went absolutely nuts for the sexy snap, and the post received over 32,000 likes within less than an hour. She kept the caption simple, sharing a bit of a sassy statement with her fans, and let her body do most of the talking.

Her fans couldn’t help but tell her exactly how they felt about her incredible body in the comments section.

“Too hot for words!” one fan said.

Another commented, “perfect everytime I swear!”

“Beautiful and gorgeous Sierra,” another follower said.

Many of Skye’s fans simply couldn’t find the words to express how they felt about her sizzling hot body and decided to leave a string of emoji instead.

The blonde bombshell currently has 4.1 million followers on Instagram, and that number just continues to grow as she continues to share smoking hot selfies with her eager audience. Skye certainly isn’t afraid to flaunt her ample assets on camera and is always finding skimpy swimsuits that will highlight everything and hide almost nothing.

It seems that no color or style is off-limits for the beach babe, who wears a wide variety of bikinis to keep her followers constantly coming back for more.