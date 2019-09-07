Tarsha Whitmore Sets Instagram On Fire In Orange String Monokini

Tarsha Whitmore is setting Instagram on fire. The Australian model and social media sensation is fast racking up the followers on account of her sizzling bikini displays, although followers of the 19-year-old’s account will know that she took a brief break from the swimwear recently. Tarsha updated her account in a slinky and sexy black dress for her Friday update.

Now, Tarsha is back in pool attire.

Earlier today, Tarsha updated her account. Fans were greeted with Tarsha’s stunning smile, and as popular as she is on Instagram, this blonde comes with a smile that tends to melt hearts. Tarsha had been photographed in what appeared to be a somewhat-candid moment. The model was seen reaching out toward the camera; either the snap was a selfie, or Tarsha was attempting to stop the photographer. If it was the latter, it didn’t appear that she minded being photographed.

Tarsha was seen sitting on an indoor couch and rocking a tiny orange swimsuit with fun string strapping crossing its way across her midriff. With cute feminine ties at the bust, this number was also ticking boxes for harnessing a girly edge, although that is Whitmore’s trademark. Given that the two-piece seemed tied together at the waist, it looked like Tarsha had switched up her usual bikinis for a more unusual monokini. Tarsha’s fierce curves were on show, although fans also saw her super-flat stomach and sizzling golden tan.

A caption from the model mentioned how life can be lucky overall. The post also gave a nod to the brand of swimwear being donned. While Tarsha’s greatest loyalty lies with the Oh Polly brand that she works as an ambassador for, the model will act as an influencer for other labels. Fashion Nova and Lounge Underwear are just two of the brands that Tarsha can be seen in.

The update appeared to be a hit in very little time, clocking in over 10,000 likes in the span of two hours. The same time frame brought over 140 fans to the post’s comments section. Tarsha was sent plenty of love; a post that doesn’t generate an outpouring of praise would be a first for this stunner. Comments appeared to come from both male and female accounts, with the latter picking up on Tarsha’s style and beauty. The model was, after all, perfectly made up.

Tarsha has 541,000 Instagram followers. Her account is followed by fellow swimwear model Abby Dowse. Fans wishing to see what Tarsha wears next should give her account a follow.