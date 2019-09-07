Sofia Richie Is ‘Lookin’ Like A Snack’ In Short Skirt On Instagram

Sofia Richie’s latest Instagram update needs no caption, as she’s standing in front of a brightly lit neon sign that reads “Lookin’ like a snack,” and that is exactly what her fans think as she rocked a short skirt in the photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia is seen wearing a tan, long-sleeved blazer dress with a large belt to cinch her waist. Richie’s dress was a bit low cut, but kept her cleavage under wraps. Her legs, on the other hand, were a different story.

The model showed off her long, lean legs in the photo, as the short skirt flaunted her stems, which sported a bronzed glow, likely from all of the fun in the sun she’s been having over the summer.

Sofia had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rippled down her shoulders. The model, who is the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie, also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Sofia accessorized her sexy look with a pair of calf-length, white boots, and a tan handbag. In the background of the photo was a couch in the shape of a pair of red lips and bags of Cheetos products, as Richie appeared to be at an event promoting the snack food.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia is one of the most beautiful models in Hollywood, and she’s been open about her exercise and fitness routine.

Nicole Valek complied a list of things that Richie does in order to stay healthy and happy, and they consist of things such as spending time with family, being spiritual, taking breaks from social media, keeping her thoughts positive, and practicing gratitude in her daily life.

“First of all, you need to love yourself, cause that’s the only way you’re going to get by and be O.K. as an individual. But it’s important to make other people feel loved because you never know what they’re going through,” Sofia has said in the past.

Recently, Sofia Richie celebrated her 21st birthday in Las Vegas with her friends. Her boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick, as well as her closest pals, such as Kylie Jenner, were in attendance in honor of her milestone birthday bash.