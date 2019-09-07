Penelope Ann Miller And Mia Kirshner To Star In The Movie, ‘The College Admissions Scandal’

There will be a movie on Lifetime about the ongoing college admissions scandal, which will air in October.

By now, just about everyone has heard about the infamous college admissions scandal that has been going on for months. The scandal, which was dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by law enforcement, is the biggest college cheating scandal of all time. It involves dozens of wealthy, influential parents that used bribery and cheating to ensure their children got to attend the universities of their choice. A man named Rick Singer has been identified as the mastermind of the case, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Actress Felicity Huffman, of Desperate Housewives, has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the scandal. She paid $15,000 to a fake charity so that her teenage daughter’s SAT exam answers would be corrected. Her daughter, Sophia Macy, had no knowledge of this. Huffman will find out her sentence next week.

In addition, Lori Loughlin and her clothing designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to guarantee their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, enrollment at the University of Southern California. They also have been accused of presenting their daughters as rowing crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have participated in the sport. Unlike Huffman, the couple have pleaded not guilty and are fighting the charges.

Lifetime is working on a movie about the whole debacle called The College Admissions Scandal. The movie will air in October and will star actresses Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner. Miller will play a role inspired by Huffman, a wealthy mother that pays to have her child’s SAT scores changed.

Meanwhile, Kirshner will play the role based on Loughlin, and will depict a pair of rich parents who will stop at nothing to get their child into a prestigious university. The network revealed a brief overview of what to expect from the film.

“When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer (Michael Shanks) offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, Caroline and Bethany willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.”

The trailer itself is full of drama and appears to be as close of a reenactment of actual events as possible.

Felicity Huffman is expected to be sentenced next week in the college admissions case. Here's why penalties in the case may be lighter than prosecutors had hoped: https://t.co/MT04fhRa04 — NYT National News (@NYTNational) September 6, 2019

“This story is about privilege and corruption and it’s about people who don’t follow the rules because they think they’re above rules,” Kirshner said of the upcoming film.