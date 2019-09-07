Taraji P. Henson Looks Smoking Hot At The US Open Supporting Serena Williams

Taraji P. Henson stunned her 14.6 million Instagram followers in her latest post, which she took from the stands of the US Open. She went to support Serena Williams with her soon-to-be husband Kelvin Hayden by her side.

Taraji has rocked quite a few hairstyles over the years, from sleek and straight to voluminous and natural. She has had long hair and short hair and everything in between, and she looks stunning no matter what. Lately, Taraji has been embracing her natural texture and wearing her medium-length hair with plenty of volume. The strands are slightly sun-kissed and look beautiful. Taraji took a selfie with her partner while they were in the stands and looked utterly gorgeous in a pair of statement sunglasses, a bold pink lip, and a black and white printed top. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and flashed a huge grin at the camera.

Hayden likewise kept the color palette of his outfit simple and rocked a crisp white shirt with a black and white printed blazer over top of it. He accessorized with a few gold necklaces layered under his shirt.

Taraji’s followers absolutely loved her fun snap from the sidelines of the big athletic event, and the post received over 42,000 likes within just 45 minutes. It even garnered a like from fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is all about embracing natural hair.

One follower was obsessed with Taraji’s gorgeous hair in the picture and simply commented, “I NEED THE HAIR.”

Another fan was all about that volume, and said, “yes sis with the natural hair.”

Taraji was notoriously single for quite some time before she met Kelvin Hayden, focusing on raising her son as a single mom and building her career in Hollywood. One fan acknowledged that journey and made a comment in the comments section.

“She was patient. & she was blessed with GOLD. Love you TARAJI!”

Loading...

In addition to her upcoming wedding, Taraji has another major milestone in the future — the premiere of the final season of Empire, a show that launched her to a whole different level of fame. While Taraji had been working in the industry for quite some time, her expert portrayal of the sassy Cookie Lyon earned her fans around the world and made her a household name.

Just two days ago, Taraji shared an ad promoting the final season of the show, which will be airing on September 24. In the ad, she stands in front of Lucious Lyon with microphones clutched in both hands, sizzling in a sparkling gold dress. Fans will have to tune in to the episodes this season to see Taraji bring her talent to the screen.