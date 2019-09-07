Michael Jackson Reportedly Thought Someone Was Trying To Kill Him, According to Ex-Wife Lisa Presley

Michael Jackson’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, who was married to the King of Pop from 1994 to 1996, is set to release a tell-all book that will reportedly net her between $3 to $4 million. Per Page Six, a source close to Presley claims that the book will contain “shocking” revelations about Jackson as well as her father, Elvis.

As fans wait for the release of the book, The Daily Star reports on a past interview Presley had with Oprah Winfrey back in 2010 in which she spoke about Jackson’s death. She also addressed a conversation she had with Jackson after he was hospitalized following a collapse.

During the conversation, Presley reportedly pressed Jackson about his drug abuse and couldn’t get a straight answer before Jackson made a shocking revelation.

“He was asking me, he wanted to tell me that I was right about a lot of people around him. And he asked if I still loved him, I told him I was indifferent and he didn’t like that word. And the final part of the conversation was him telling me that someone was going to try and kill him to get a hold of his catalogue and estate. And I really didn’t know what to do with that.”

Per The Inquisitr, Jackson was recently in the news when reports suggested an unearthed transcript of Marlon Brando describing a conversation in which he made the “Smooth Criminal” singer cry after pressing him about his sexuality. Not long after, Brando’s son, Miko, claimed that that reports were false and Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, took to Twitter to say that he “confirmed” the story is “totally untrue.”

Paris Jackson chimes in after 50 Cent attempts to keep Michael Jackson vs. Chris Brown debate alive ????https://t.co/Y20CdSKIIL — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 6, 2019

The legacy of Jackson is under fire after the release of the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the late pop star of sexually abusing them as children. In response, Fiddes and others close to Jackson created the documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, to discredit the accusations leveled against the singer in Leaving Neverland.

According to Global News, Fiddes believes that all of the accusations against Jackson are motivated by the same thing: money.

“It’s never because there’s evidence that he’s done this or that. It’s always financial,” he said.

Fiddes also took to Instagram in the wake of his film’s release to challenge Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed, along with Robson and Safechuck, to a live debate on U.K. television to address the allegations against Jackson. He also invited other members of the Jackson family to the event, which has yet to take place.