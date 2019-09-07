Sara Underwood Flaunts Insane Body In Tight Jeans

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood has developed a unique niche for herself on Instagram. She’s constantly thrilling her 9.2 million followers with sizzling selfies in skimpy attire, but she’s also constantly serving up breathtaking views of nature to go along with it. Many of her posts feature snaps of the outdoors that are so gorgeous they almost don’t seem real — and her latest update to the social media site is no different.

In her most recent post, Underwood posed in front of a breathtaking waterfall in Oregon. The water cascaded down the face of rocks at such a pace the froth looked almost solid white, and released a mist as it burst into a crystal clear body of water. In the snap she shared, Underwood posed with her back to the camera, staring at the natural beauty in front of her. The blond bombshell rocked a pair of tight jeans that hugged her curves and a loose sweater that hung off her shoulders. She finished the look with a mustard yellow beanie that covered up most of her blond hair.

In the second snap she shared, she further highlighted the beauty of the landscape around her. A gathering of trees atop a rock formation were green and gold in the sunshine, and the whole picture looked like a dream. Under her loose sweater, Underwood rocked a cranberry colored bra or bralette that just peeked out for a seductive vibe.

She commented in the caption that she was blown away by the view, and her followers were blown away by her beauty. The post received over 19,800 likes in just two hours and fans couldn’t help but compliment her in the comment section.

“Beauty everywhere,” one fan said.

Another had a longer message for Underwood that sang her praises.

“Blown away… I hear you. Thats what I think every time I look at any of your posts. Dope chick, always at epics spots, just living her best life.”

A third follower commented “literally inspired by your IG.”

Many of Underwood’s fans loved the look she rocked in the outfit, and took to the comments section to ask where she got just about every piece of it. Some wanted to get their hands on their very own beanie, others wanted the jeans, and still others loved the look of the soft oversized sweater.

Underwood has been posing in plenty of skimpy outfits throughout the summer, but her latest snap had more of an autumnal vibe. Fans will have to stay tuned to the beauty’s Instagram page to see if she begins to cover up more as the weather outside gets chillier in Oregon.