‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Stuns In Black, Perspex-Strapped Swimsuit In Thailand Pool

Cheyenne Floyd is enjoying her vacation. The Teen Mom OG star might mostly be seen running around after daughter Ryder on the popular MTV series, but even this mother is allowed some time off. Cheyenne updated her Instagram from a luxury Thai property, with the photo definitely showing that this star is enjoying her break in style.

Cheyenne’s photo showed her making her way out of a swimming pool. The setting was super-lush. A bamboo hut in the background was offset by pebbles around the water, with plenty of greenery upping the exotic feel. Cheyenne herself was looking stunning. The mother of one had slipped into a stylish and plunging black swimsuit, with clear-perspex straps offering a little something unusual. The one-piece was curve-hugging, with Cheyenne’s killer legs visible through the water, plus a sexy cleavage display adding to the figure-flaunting. Cheyenne appeared glam from behind a pair of statement dark shades, with her long brown hair worn down.

The snap saw the star alone – in fact, it looked like she had the place to herself.

The update proved popular, racking up more than 58,000 likes and bringing over 195 fans into the comments section. Likes were left by Teen Mom OG co-star Catelynn Lowell, plus Teen Mom 2 face Kailyn Lowry.

Comments poured in. While some fans told Cheyenne to check out various local spots, most simply seemed to express happiness at seeing Cheyenne relax a little. Of course, this mother doesn’t have it easy. Daughter Ryder suffers from rare genetic condition VLAC and the frequent hospital visits and health scares aren’t a joke for Cheyenne and baby daddy Cory Wharton.

Together, Cheyenne and Cory have set up a non-profit to raise awareness for the condition. An Instagram post made last month saw Cheyenne thank fans for having donated, with a caption that seemed to show it meant a lot to her.

Loading...

“THANK YOU! To those who have donated to RRR; it’s an overwhelming feeling to have put my heart into this non-profit and get the amazing responses I’ve received. THANK YOU to everyone who has bought a ticket to our first fundraising event. The day I found out Ryder had VLCAD I knew my life would never be the same, but I didn’t realize that I would have the undying support of others and the platform to help other families. I am committed to our mission and indebted to all of your efforts to help this cause. I promise this is only the beginning.”

Cheyenne has 954,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of her should tune into Teen Mom OG or give Cheyenne’s Instagram a follow.