Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Instagram Post About Being ‘Crazy’

Britney Spears has been going through a rough time in her personal life recently and it looks like she was trying to vent a little frustration with a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday.

The text on the photo reads “All the good ones are a little crazy” and in the caption, Britney asks “How good am I?” In the comments section, many people wrote that Britney was very “good.” It’s unclear whether this was meant as genuine support or as sarcasm since in this context saying the pop star is good would mean that she’s crazy.

Britney has a well-known history of dealing with mental illness. Just over a decade ago she went through a very public mental breakdown which saw her suddenly shave all of her hair off and attack a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella. In 2008, she was placed on a psychiatric hold after she barricaded herself in her bathroom with her son Jayden.

“From an early age, I always felt that everyone was testing me. If [something] was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety,” she said of her mental health in a 2017 interview with Israeli newspaper, Yediot Ahronot, as reported by Yahoo News.“I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things.”

Britney has been living under a conservatorship since then which means that her conservator — her father Jamie Spears — is in charge of most aspects of her life.

The pop star’s relationship with her father has been the focus of numerous headlines recently thanks to new abuse allegations.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jamie had an altercation with Britney’s oldest son Sean which has triggered a legal investigation into the incident. Kevin Federline, Britney’s ex-husband and Sean’s father, filed a police report against Jamie in late August and accused him of being physically abusive.

According to People Magazine, Britney was there when the incident occurred and removed her children from the premises.

The Inquisitr also reported that Jamie is seeking to scale back his responsibilities as Britney’s conservator. He cited health concerns as the reason for the request, but it’s easy to wonder whether it has anything to do with what happened between him and his grandchild.

In a recent Instagram post, Britney indicated that she’s taken a solo mini-vacation likely so that she can escape the drama that has been plaguing her personal life.