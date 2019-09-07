Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Rocks Sexy Schoolgirl Vibe In Tiny Plaid Miniskirt

On Aug. 27, Swedish model Anna Nystrom tantalized her Instagram followers by sharing a snap of herself walking down the streets of Stockholm, Sweden in a black crop top and pleated miniskirt. The snap Nystrom took was from behind, which meant that her legs were on full display, but her face and front were hidden.

Nystrom recently shared a photo of herself from what was likely the same day, rocking the exact same outfit. This time, however, she was facing the camera so fans could enjoy every element of the look from the front. Nystrom rocked a black long sleeve crop top that flaunted her toned physique. The straight neckline didn’t reveal any cleavage, but plenty of skin was on display for her fans.

She paired the crop top with a slightly high-waisted black pleated miniskirt that highlighted her shapely legs. She elongated them even more by adding a pair of black strappy sandals to her look. She even upped the ante when it comes to designer goods by carrying around a YSL bag.

Her blond locks were up in a curly ponytail, with a few strands framing her face. She posed in front of an ornate and breathtaking building in Stockholm, and fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy look. The post received over 18,000 likes within just 20 minutes of Nystrom sharing it online.

The blond bombshell didn’t explain much about the shot in the caption, instead opting to describe it with a single emoji in order to further tantalize her fans. Her followers loved the schoolwear-inspired miniskirt and told her so in the comment section. They also simply complimented her beauty.

“Gorgeous lady, beautiful style, great shot,” one fan said.

Another fan called her “beautiful as always.”

Loading...

“You are amazing,” a third follower said.

Nystrom has managed to rack up 8.1 million Instagram followers over the years, simply by sharing smoking hot pictures of her voluptuous blonde figure. She nearly bursts out of just about every shirt or dress that she wears and she’s not afraid to flaunt every inch of her body.

Fans who come to her page will likely expect to see Nystrom in one of three categories of outfit — lingerie/swimwear, gym gear, or something appropriate for a sizzling hot night out on the town. Whatever she wears always hugs her curves and highlights the fact that she works so hard on her sculpted physique. It seems like Nystrom. rightly so, is determined to show off her body and the results of all that hard work.