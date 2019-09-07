Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Braless Curves In Snug, One-Shoulder Red Dress

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski had all eyes on her as she arrived at the hotly anticipated Harper’s Bazaar “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” party on Friday. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model looked sexier than ever as she poured her hourglass curves into a show-stopping red dress by Zara – a figure-hugging, one-shoulder design that perfectly showcased her insane body.

Hosted at The Plaza Resort in New York City, the swanky event kicked off New York Fashion Week in great style, bringing together some of the hottest names in fashion and show-business. Among the attendees were supermodel Heidi Klum, Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Martha Hunt, fellow Sports Illustrated models Irina Shayk, Hannah Jeter, and Ashley Graham, singer Alicia Keys, actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins, and socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton. As expected from such a fashionable crowd, the red-carpet outfits were to die for, and Emily certainly held her place among the best of them.

The sizzling supermodel cut a very refined figure in the curve-hugging red dress. The bold, vivid color beautifully complemented Emily’s fabulous tan, which was amply showcased in the skin-baring attire. While undoubtedly elegant, the calf-length dress retained a provocative air that added a whole lot of oomph to Emily’s classy look. Aside from flashing quite a bit of toned, bronzed skin, the tight-fitting item also clung to every curve in sight, putting her jaw-dropping figure on full display.

Emily paired the chic red dress with a black clutch and matching Gladiator heels – a very feminine, lace-up design that called attention to her slender ankles. The dark-haired beauty wore her luscious locks with a mid-part, letting her long tresses flow freely down her back and over her shoulders. She topped off her look with a dramatic smokey-eye makeup and added extra fullness to her pillowy lips with a nude lipstick.

The following day, Emily took to Instagram to share her sensational look with her legion of fans. On Saturday, the 28-year-old hottie showed off her smoldering red dress in a double Instagram update that garnered upward of 477,000 likes and 1,200 comments.

Closely cropped to Emily’s torso, the two photos offered fans a copious view of her killer curves. The stunning model flaunted her hourglass figure in the clingy dress, which accentuated everything from her shapely chest to her famously taut waistline and sculpted hips. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as the busty brunette didn’t appear to be wearing any support underneath the snug dress.

“A stunner!! wow!!!” one of Emily’s followers remarked about the steamy look.

“Not a snack a whole meal,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Kill me already,” read a third message, trailed by a trio of heart emoji.

A couple of hours later, Emily followed up with a full-body pic that showed her outfit in all of its entirety, strappy heels included.

Fans were entranced but the chic yet seductive look, showering Emily with compliments.

“Radiant beauty,” one fan wrote under the eye-catching photo.

“Unreal,” was a second reply.

“Zara’s website probably crashed after this,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“BTW YOU ARE GOALS,” penned a fourth person.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her smoking-hot looks can follow the Vogue model on Instagram.