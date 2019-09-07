Dolly Castro Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Bright Sports Bra And Booty Shorts

Curvaceous fitness model Dolly Castro is constantly tantalizing her 6.2 million Instagram followers with sexy selfies. The babe shares plenty of shots of herself in skimpy swimwear and also loves flaunting her physique in form-fitting mini-dresses.

However, another favorite look for the brunette bombshell is a sports bra paired with tight booty shorts that show off all her curves — and that’s exactly the look she rocked in her latest post.

For her most recent Instagram update, Castro shared a snap of herself in a matching sports bra-and-booty short set crafted from a yellow-and-black printed material. The sports bra was a simple style that hugged her assets, and a hint of cleavage spilled over the top of the neckline. Her toned abs were on display, and the shorts stretched up to her belly button and then just covered her booty itself. Her thighs were on full display as she posed with one foot slightly propped on a rock.

Behind her in the picture was some gorgeous scenery from Laguna Beach, California, where Castro was out and about in the wilderness. She was also sipping a shake from a shaker cup, and discussed one of her favorite supplements in the comments section. The bombshell’s hair was down and loose in curls, and she had makeup on for the shot, including a dash of highlighter that glinted off her cheekbone.

In the caption, the fitness queen explained to her fans that she always makes exercise a priority in her life, even if she’s having a rough couple of days. Castro’s followers loved the sizzling selfie, and the post received over 4,700 likes within just 20 minutes.

“Beautiful! Love the color on you,” one fan said.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” another follower said.

Many other fans told Castro that they hoped she felt better soon, since she had admitted in the comments section that she struggled with migraines.

The sports bra-and-booty short look has become one of Castro’s signature outfits lately. She seems to have tops and bottoms in every color under the sun that she can mix and match for cohesive ensembles.

Loading...

She recently posed in what appeared to be the same area in Laguna Beach, wearing a deep purple sports bra and navy shorts with a bright yellow waistband. She also tantalized fans back in April with a matching eggplant purple set with cutouts that was almost too scandalous for the gym.

Regardless of what Castro wears during her workouts, her eager fans just want a snap of the overall look so they can appreciate her voluptuous curves.