Blonde Bombshell Pamela Anderson Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Pamela Anderson may not be a Baywatch babe anymore, but she’s still a sexy blonde bombshell at heart, and she’s proving that with her latest social media photos, which have set Instagram on fire.

In the racy snapshots, Pamela in seen wearing a skimpy black, see-through bra and matching panties as she lays on a table set with multiple wine glasses. The former Playboy model shows off her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned arms, and curvy hips in the post, which gained nearly 30,000 views in the first day after it was posted.

Anderson wore her long, blonde hair down and styled in straight strands that fell all around her on the table as she struck a sexy pose for the camera.

Pamela also wore a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, a smokey eye shadow look, and glossy lips. She added a shimmering glow to her face, blush on her cheeks, and dramatic eyeliner to complete her glam look.

Of course, many of Anderson’s 857,000 followers took to the comments section to gush over the sexy photo, and share their appreciation over the racy post, telling the model that she still looks stunning and hot at the age of 52.

As for Pamela’s famous red Baywatch bathing suit, the model says that she still has it, and will often put it on to surprise her dates.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” Pamela told The New York Times in a recent interview.

“Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, ‘Listen, my bathing suit was tiny,’ It just stretched and pulled onto your body,” Anderson added.

Meanwhile, Pam’s former Baywatch pal, Carmen Electra, also spoke out about her famous swimwear, revealing that she doesn’t wear hers, but that she does keep it displayed in her home behind a frame.

Electra says that the bathing suit is a real topic of conversation when guests come to her home and get excited to see the famous suit.

However, while Carmen doesn’t wear the red one-piece anymore like Pamela Anderson, she did reveal to the outlet that she would gladly jump right back into it if the beloved television show were ever to get revived — that is, as long as she can hit the gym for a few weeks before filming.