Cindy Crawford Channels Cher In Glittering Gold Wig For Daughter Kaia Gerber’s 18th Birthday Bash

The supermodel's party look was seemingly inspired by the superstar singer.

Cindy Crawford made a splash at her daughter Kaia Gerber’s 18th birthday bash.

While there has been a lot of buzz about the fact that Kaia channeled her famous mom’s 1992 MTV Video Music Awards “bondage” look for the party, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, it appears Crawford did some channeling of her own.

The 53-year-old modeling legend showed up at her daughter’s party held at The Edition Hotel in New York City wearing a glittering, beaded gold wig and a matching metallic bodysuit. Instagram fans couldn’t help but notice that she looked like an iconic music superstar.

Crawford seemed to be channeling music legend Cher with her wild outfit. Indeed, the “If I Could Turn back Time” singer is known for her heavily beaded wigs and headdresses, and this look seemed as though it was pulled straight from the entertainer’s closet.

It wouldn’t be the first time Crawford channeled Cher. Pop Sugar notes that the supermodel and her husband, Rande Gerber, once dressed as 1970s-era Cher and her ex-husband, Gregg Allman, at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party.

After Crawford posted her glittery gold look to Instagram, birthday girl Kaia commented on her mom’s post to call her look “iconic.”

Meanwhile, pal Linda Thompson thought Crawford looked like another music legend.

“So gorgeous!!! That headdress looks like the one Whitney Houston wore when she sang ‘I Have Nothing’ for The Bodyguard!” the mom of Brody Jenner wrote.

You can see Cindy Crawford’s stunning party look below.

Of course, this is not the first time Cindy Crawford has channeled a music star. According to E! News, Crawford once dressed as Guns ‘N Roses guitarist Slash, and her husband dressed as lead singer as Axl Rose for Mike Meldman’s Halloween Bash.

In addition, W Magazine notes that last fall, Crawford dressed as Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, circa 1979, while her husband dressed as David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust for the annual Casamigos Tequila party.

And Cindy doesn’t limit her celebrity channeling to musicians. In Style reports that the modeling legend had a particularly blonde moment when she went platinum a la Marilyn Monroe back in 2017. Crawford was the ultimate blonde bombshell on Instagram as she posed in a pin-up-inspired blonde wig.

While it may be hard for her to outdo her Cher-inspired birthday party look, Cindy Crawford’s fans should note that Halloween is less than two months away, so a new costume should be coming soon.