Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Donald Trump’s Impeachment After Report Of Military Spending At His Resort

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for Donald Trump to be impeached after a report this week that Congress has launched a probe into an unusual surge of military spending at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland.

On Friday, Politico reported that the House Oversight Committee is investigating why an Air National Guard crew made a pit stop in Scotland to stay at Trump’s resort on both legs of a trip to the Middle East to deliver supplies. The stop is part of a larger investigation into an unusual increase in spending at and around Trump’s Scottish resort, which included fuel stops at an airport near the resort that is more expensive than fuel purchased at U.S. military bases.

The jump in spending could be aimed at helping the financially failing resort from going under, Politico reported.

“Taken together, the incidents raise the possibility that the military has helped keep Trump’s Turnberry resort afloat — the property lost $4.5 million in 2017, but revenue went up $3 million in 2018,” the report noted.

Responding to the report, the freshman congresswoman from the Bronx took to Twitter to demand Trump’s impeachment.

“The President is corrupt and must be impeached,” she wrote.

As the New York Post noted, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for Trump’s impeachment a number of other times since she took office in January. That included a statement in June calling for him to face impeachment proceedings on allegations that he obstructed justice regarding the Russia investigation.

BREAKING: House Oversight is investigating whether US military expenditures have been propping up Trump Turnberry. A peculiar refueling stop in Glasgow by a US Air Force crew, who stayed overnight at the resort—there & back—tipped them off. Our exclusive: https://t.co/oRkatAAnFs — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 7, 2019

“Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

A number of Democratic members of Congress have called for Donald Trump to face impeachment proceedings over the findings of Robert Mueller’s Russia report, which outlined several instances that could constitute obstruction of justice. The report stopped short of calling for Trump’s indictment, noting that the Department of Justice has a policy against indicting sitting presidents, and instead kicked the question back to Congress, which would have the authority to impeach Trump. A number of 2020 presidential candidates have also weighed in, saying that Trump should face impeachment for actions he took to interfere with the investigation.

But Ocasio-Cortez appears to be the first to call for Trump to face impeachment regarding the report of military spending in and around his Scottish resort.

Ocasio-Cortez has also become a favorite target of Donald Trump, including a controversial tweet where he told her and three other congresswomen of color to go back to their “original” countries if they wanted to criticize the United States.