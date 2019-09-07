Jim Carrey Says Mitch McConnell Is Worse Than Osama Bin Laden

Jim Carrey has released another political cartoon on Twitter that portrays a hand dipping a United States $100 bill into a pool of blood. The famous actor and artist used the caption to take aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for what Carrey believes is a failure to tighten gun control laws.

Newsweek reports that Carrey goes so far as to accuse McConnell of harming the United States more than Osama Bin Laden, who was the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that took the lives of more than 2,700 Americans.

Carrey’s piece comes after the Gun Violence Archive revealed that there have been over 10,000 firearm-related deaths in the U.S. this year thus far — a statistic he cites in his picture’s caption.

McConnell has long faced criticism from the left for his approach to gun control. He was attacked by many for blocking a Senate vote on a bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives back in February that would require full background checks to purchase a gun in the U.S. After the back-to-back El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings, as well as the recent West Texas shooting, pressure has intensified as many criticize McConnell and other Republicans in the Senate for failing to act.

10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/o68JXxWlUX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 4, 2019

Carrey has used many of his previous pieces to attack President Donald Trump. Back in April, he posted a work to Twitter that portrayed Trump in bed with his head twisted backward and green bile projecting from his face in what appears to be a reference to the 1973 supernatural horror movie The Exorcist.

“Its not illegal for Trump’s head to spin around while he vomits copious amounts of green bile either, but he’s definitely not fit to be President, he’s definitely not exonerated and Barr definitely couldn’t go any lower,” Carrey captioned the piece.

Per The Inquisitr, Carrey also posted a piece to Twitter in June that attacked Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she announced that she was leaving her position. The cartoon showed Sanders praying to a crucifix with a red halo over her head.

“Good Riddance, Sarah Huckabee Sanders! Now the only one you have to lie to is Jesus,” Carrey captioned the post.

Although Carrey’s pieces receive lots of positive feedback, they are mostly poorly received from the right side of the political spectrum.

“Who could have ever predicted that one day Jim Carrey would go crazy?” tweeted Michael J. Knowles, a conservative political commentator and podcaster.