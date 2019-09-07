Sexy Mechanic Constance Nunes Peels Off Her Work Clothes To Go Topless Under Her Mustang

Constance Nunes is blurring the lines between work and play with her latest sexy social media snap. The mechanic/model got the pulses of her followers racing this weekend with one of her most risqué Instagram photos yet.

In the picture, Constance is seen lying under her beloved vintage Mustang to find some shade in the hot 100 degree weather. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star goes nearly-naked in the snap after having striped off her work clothes, going completely topless in the photo.

Constance is seen showing off her flat tummy, impressive abs, toned arms, and ample bust as she peeled her work coveralls down to her waist. She seemed to have been completely naked underneath the garment, as she let it slide a little below her hips as well, showing off her bare backside.

Constance’s face isn’t seen in the shot as it’s covered by her car and the shaded area underneath. However, her long, dark hair is seen shining from under the vehicle as she laid on her back in the dirt with one of her hands over her head.

In the caption of the photo, the model told her followers that she hoped they were finding some shade like she did.

Fans hoping for a chance with Constance may be disappointed to find out that the model is a married woman. The Inquisitr previously reported that Constance walked down the aisle with her longtime love back in February, and announced the news via her Instagram account.

Constance wrote a sweet caption about her relationship and her new husband, attaching it to a photo of the couple on their wedding day. The snap showed off the model’s insanely sexy black wedding gown, that was made with see-through, lace fabric, complete with long veil and train.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness.” in the caption of the sweet photo.