‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Party Implodes And Paul Shuts It Down

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings the party of the year to Genoa City when Chelsea and Abby officially launch The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis crashes and toasts to their success, but before everything is over, Paul shuts the disaster down. Get ready for a crazy week!

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) get ready for the party of the year. Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) arrive together, but according to The Inquisitr, they may not leave together after things get crazy with Summer (Hunter King). Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) crashes the big event, and neither Chelsea nor Abby are pleased to see the person who conceived on The Grand Phoenix in the first place. Instead of wreaking havoc, though, Phyllis calmly toasts to the hotel’s success, which makes both Abby and Chelsea wonder precisely what is going on with her.

However, a wicked twist leads to disaster when Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) drugs the evening’s signature drink. People are obviously under the influence, and Summer kisses Kyle while an angry Lola looks on. Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) ends up kissing Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) right before her big planned trip out of town. These exes broke up for a reason, and nothing has changed with Sharon’s feelings for Adam (Mark Grossman) even though she did turn down his marriage proposal.

Ultimately, things go so sideways that Paul (Doug Davidson) announces that he has to shut the whole thing down. Chelsea and Abby are crushed to see their new venture get started off on such a bad foot. Abby lets Nate (Sean Dominic) know that things go from bad to imploding, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) looks incredibly concerned about the whole thing, which will be a disaster on social media for sure.

However, Phyllis has the last laugh because something she does also ends up leading to the problematic evening. She lets Abby and Chelsea know that bad things happen when you cross Phyllis Summers. While several people in Genoa City are horrified by what happens next week, Phyllis really could not be happier even if she didn’t cause the drugged mess that happens at the grand opening night.

One thing is sure. Some things will absolutely never be the same in for several people after the disastrous party. The Grand Phoenix Hotel may crash and burn before it even has a chance to fly, which will cause heartache for Abby and Chelsea.