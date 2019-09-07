Abigail Ratchford Exposes Her Rock-Hard Abs In Racy Instagram Snap

Abigail Ratchford showed off why she is known for her hourglass figure. And it has everything to do with her tiny waist.

Surprisingly, Abigail wore more clothing than her fans are used to in a recent social media post. The Instagram model usually wears far more provocative outfits that leave her followers rather hot and bothered. But, the raven-haired beauty wore a two-piece outfit for retailer Fashion Nova that shows none of the cleavage or derriere that her fans have come to know and love. Despite being all covered up, Abigail still exudes the sex appeal that has become her trademark.

In the most recent photo, “The Queen of Curves” poses in front of a bright pink background. The social media star looks straight into the camera, her gaze smoldering enticingly. She wore her long black hair in curly, loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders and to her waist. Abigail has never been a bare-faced, rosy-cheeked model. She always opts for a full face of makeup with generous coats of mascara, bronzer, blush, and a bold lipstick. Abigail stuck to her tried-and-true glammed-up style, and she looked sensational.

The model wore a crewneck crop top with vertical bands of yellow, pink, and blue. The stretchy material barely contained her generous bust and ended at her rib cage.

Abigail showed off her tiny waist, complete with an enviable six-pack. According to IMDb, the brunette has a 36DD-24-36 frame. It certainly appears as if she works very hard to maintain her washboard abs.

The matching miniskirt showed off her toned thighs and backside. The bottom half of the outfit ended mid-thigh, and Abigail was able to flaunt her gorgeous legs.

Abigail has a mind-blowing following that religiously laps up her every post. Her Instagram page shows that she has 9 million fans who eagerly anticipate the bombshell’s offerings. This particular snap proved no different.

Within two hours of posting the photo, Ratchford has already amassed over 25,000 likes. Her fans cannot get enough of her voluptuous body and showered her with compliments.

“My beautiful pastel baby,” said one. While another fan commented, “Obsessed with this look boo.”

Perhaps the Instagram bombshell is covering up as winter is approaching. Or perhaps she is just whetting her legion of fans’ appetites as they wait for her more racy posts. Either way, it seems as if Abigail needs to turn up the heat now that fall is here.

Follow Abigail if you would like to see her break the internet with her sizzling snaps.