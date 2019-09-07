WWE News: Triple H Follows Long-Time Friend On Twitter

For years, Triple H and Ric Flair have enjoyed a strong friendship. Both men were part of the legendary Evolution faction together, and for years afterwards Flair served as “The Game’s” manager.

Triple H has been a huge fan of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer since his childhood. Since their days in Evolution and beyond, however, that admiration led to a long-term friendship between the performers.

Recent developments between Flair and WWE may have ended the duo’s friendly relationship for the time being, though. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Flair is threatening to sue over Becky Lynch’s ‘The Man’ gimmick. Perhaps understandably, the WWE executive appears to be unhappy about the situation.

As documented by The Sun, several WWE superstars have unfollowed Flair on Twitter following his actions, and one of those superstars just so happened to be Triple H.

At the time of this writing, “The Game” has yet to publicly comment on the matter. Unless this is some kind of masterful work between Flair and the company, however, their relationship looks to have turned sour.

The potential lawsuit is the result of Flair not being compensated over Lynch’s use of “The Man” gimmick, which has been key to her rise in popularity over the last year.

Flair, who’s been using the moniker since 1981, claims that he has no issue with Lynch using the nickname. He just isn’t prepared to let it continue without WWE paying him.

The legend also filed a trademark for the nickname last week, which suggests he’s willing to take this all the way to the courts unless he and WWE can reach an agreement.

As The Inquisitr highlighted in the aforementioned article pertaining to his lawsuit, Flair is concerned about his health issues and wants to make sure that his family are taking care of in the event of his death.

He also stated that the ongoing drama has caused a rift between him and his daughter Charlotte, who currently wrestles on the SmackDown Live brand and is a full-time member of the WWE roster.

Hopefully WWE and Flair can settle this issue without is escalating further. Flair is a WWE legend who’s loved by the fans, and he’s always a celebrated presence on television.

At the same time, Lynch is a star of the moment who’s been able to change the face of women’s wrestling for the better. It would be a shame if this situation cost her the nickname that has made her so popular.