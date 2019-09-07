NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Just Agreed To An Offer From A New Team, And It’s A Shocker

Antonio Brown has picked his next team — the Vancouver Canucks?

On Saturday afternoon, after the NFL wide receiver ended a week of drama by asking for his release from the Oakland Raiders and becoming a free agent, he got a job offer from the NHL team via Twitter. Apparently never one to let a social media moment pass him by, Brown appeared to accept the offer.

“See you there,” he tweeted back to the Canucks after they had offered him a spot a training camp that starts this coming week.

While it seems unlikely that Antonio Brown will be trying his hand at a new sport, the receiver’s future in the NFL is in question after a short but extremely volatile stay with the Oakland Raiders. Brown caused a series of problems for the team, including a long holdout when he was upset that the NFL no longer authorizes his preferred helmet. This was followed by putting the team on blast on Instagram and getting into a verbal confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown ultimately told the team on Saturday that he wanted to be released, and the Raiders granted his wish.

There is now uncertainty over whether another team — another NFL team, to be specific — will be willing to take a chance on Brown after his string of bizarre off-the-field outbursts. As The Inquisitr reported, there is some speculation that the New England Patriots may give him a try, as coach Bill Belichick has long been known to buy low on players troubled with off-field issues and squeezing some good performances out of them.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that there is a real possibility that the Patriots may sign Brown.

“Per a league source, the Patriots should be regarded as a longshot, but not an impossibility,” he reported. “Although coach Bill Belichick, who has a friendship with Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock, may not be inclined to take a chance on Brown, Belichick could do it on his terms and his terms only, offering a minimum-salary deal with significant financial incentives.”

Loading...

Brown would be eligible for free agency starting at 4:01 p.m. on Saturday, and would not be able to play on Sunday of Week 1 (though he could play on Monday night, should one of the four teams kicking off Monday Night Football choose to sign him).

If there is no interest there, Brown could always try his hand at hockey with the Vancouver Canucks next week.