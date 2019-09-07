Sofia Richie Slammed In See-Through Glitter Outfit: Why Instagram Is Horrified

Sofia Richie isn’t receiving the best feedback right now. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick has taken to Instagram with a sparkly look that made The Daily Mail‘s headlines on the style front, but fan feedback to the 21-year-old’s social media post showcasing the outfit has sparked a fair amount of outrage.

Sofia’s photos showed her rocking the glitter-embellished and mostly sheer outfit she wore to an event last night. The look was a two-piece comprised of a long-sleeved crop top in see-through silver paired with a matching skirt. While the skirt’s thigh-high slit was flashing the model’s long legs – The Daily Mail provided full-length images – the crop top was showcasing the blonde’s taut abs. The look was completed by a high ponytail and heavy makeup accentuating the star’s attractive features.

Instagram seems to be horrified, although negative remarks didn’t seem to see users too fussed on the outfit. Quite simply, it seemed that fans were, by the masses, questioning whether Sofia was attempting to morph into a Kardashian-Jenner.

“Be yourself, please don’t start looking like the Kardashians. I thought you were Khloe for a min,” a fan wrote with others agreeing.

“Stop doing that high pony you will be bald like Kourtney,” another said.

“She is too much of a copycat,” one fan wrote before stating that the alleged copying of the Kardashian-Jenners was “NOT COOL.”

Remarks did, indeed, seem to see the platform reeling. Comments also came in accusing the star of having had cosmetic surgery.

“Did she get her lips done too?” a user wrote before adding a sad-looking smiley.

“Yup, I was just checking her old pics and she definitely got them done,” a seemingly-convinced fan replied.

View this post on Instagram KoKo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

Endless other comments came in – while some likened Sofia to 35-year-old Khloe without slamming her, many seemed out to suggest that Sofia was straight-up attempting to look like the Good American founder. Khloe has, of course, herself been sparking controversy of late, with fans slamming her for appearing to have a narrowed and more-defined nose. Khloe has not admitted to having had a nose job.

“Omg please stop filling your lips,” one fan told the model.

Fortunately, not all responses were damning in nature, although it’s rare to see this much backlash come in so quickly after an update from Richie goes live – the above-mentioned comments all came in within two hours of the model posting her update.

Sofia definitely has her own look and appeal, but it would appear that Instagram just wasn’t digging last night’s finish.