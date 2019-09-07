50 Cent Trolls Paris Jackson Over Her Father’s Abuse Allegations, Asks Her How The ‘Little Boys Butts Feel’

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Paris Jackson recently clapped back at 50 Cent after he suggested that Chris Brown had surpassed her father, Michael. 50 linked to an Instagram video of Brown doing backflips and handsprings and suggested that Michael never reached the levels of Brown’s talent. Paris responded by highlighting Michael’s Super Bowl XXVII halftime performance at the Rose Bowl.

“True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand,” she said.

In a separate comment, she clarified that her comments weren’t meant to disrespect Brown.

“And I say this with zero shade to Chris, I love him dearly. This is just for you 50,” she said.

Ever the troll, XXL Magazine reports that 50 Cent shot back at Paris and questioned her about the sexual abuse allegations against her father.

“Why am I the bad guy? I understand how you feel Paris but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feel?”

50 is referring to the accusations leveled against Michael in Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the King of Pop of sexually abusing them as children. The controversial HBO documentary has drawn fierce backlash from fans that believe it’s nothing more than a cash-grab for Robson, Safechuck, and director Dan Reed.

According to Reed, the backlash exists almost exclusively on social media.

“To be honest, the backlash doesn’t really exist if you’re not on Twitter or social media,” he said, per Awards Daily.

Reed says that he doesn’t spend much time on social media and only notices the backlash when he tweets and receives a flood of angry, hateful messages.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen,” he said.

Despite the backlash from fans, Paris has chosen to avoid commenting on the accusations against her father. USA Today reported that she claims there’s nothing she can say that hasn’t already been said and highlights the role of her cousin Taj, who she suggests has taken it upon himself to defend her late father.

But behind the scenes, Paris is fighting. Complex reports that she is working with Prince and Prince Michael Jackson II to sue Robson and Safechuck for slander, fraud, emotional distress, and misrepresentation. A source close to the family claims that the lawsuit isn’t motivated by money, and all earnings from the case will go to charitable organizations.