Tyler Cameron’s Shirtless Photo Has His ‘Bachelorette’ Co-Stars Headed To The Gym

The rumored boyfriend of Gigi Hadid has a hot modeling portfolio of his own.

Tyler Cameron has been making headlines for his rumored romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid, but he has some red hot modeling shots of his own. The Bachelorette hunk posted a new modeling photo to Instagram as he noted that he was told to just act “natural.” If “natural” means posing shirtless with a smoldering look on his face, then he nailed it.

The photo, taken by New York City fashion photographer Harol Baez, features Hannah Brown’s bare-chested rejected Bachelorette runner-up wearing jeans with a white t-shirt flipped over his shoulder. The shirtless shot shows off Cameron’s muscular arms and six-pack abs, and it received a lot of traction on Instagram.

Several of Cameron’s Bachelorette co-stars and other alums from the ABC reality franchise hit the comments section to remark on the pic.

“BRB suddenly felt the need to crank out some push-ups,” wrote Garrett Powell, Cameron’s Bachelorette co-star.

Fellow Bachelorette suitor Dylan Barbour — aka Hannah Godwin’s current boyfriend on Bachelor in Paradise — wrote, “Instagram is now broken.”

Bachelor Nation fan favorite Mike Johnson chimed in with, “So if we do this [double] date, your shirt stays on. No negotiation.”

And former Bachelor star Nick Viall thanked Cameron for the eye candy with a cheeky comment.

“I appreciate the fact you think shirts are as over-rated as I do.”

You can see the photo of Tyler Cameron that is getting all of the attention below.

Incidentally, Instagram is where Cameron’s modeling career took off. During a recent guest interview on the Bachelor Party podcast, Cameron revealed that a random fan on Instagram told him he should be a model. He ultimately had some “digitals” made up and his online friend sent them to some modeling agencies in Miami. Cameron went down to meet with them and received a positive response from all.

Loading...

Cameron, who worked as a general contractor ahead of his stint on The Bachelorette, also revealed that no matter how his stint on the ABC dating show panned out, he had planned to move to the Big Apple. The reality star reasoned that no matter where he lives, he will be able to find work in the construction field, but in NYC he can also pursue a modeling career.

“I was gonna move [to New York] whatever happened with the show,” he said. “Because houses are always gonna be built, renovated, there’s always gonna be opportunities there. But there’s a shelf life to modeling and these opportunities so I’m trying to run with it and see what it has to offer.”

You can check out even more photos of Tyler Cameron on the Harol Baez Studio Instagram page.

The Bachelor franchise returns to ABC next year.