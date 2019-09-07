‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Ridge Angers Brooke By Making Deals For Thomas & Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 9 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will do anything for his family. It seems as if he is even willing to cover up for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to keep him out of jail, much to Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) disgust.

Monday, September 9 – Steffy Rages Against Thomas

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will finally come face-to-face with her brother, per The Inquistr. She was noticeably absent from Thomas’ side while he was fighting for his life in the hospital. Steffy will confront Thomas about keeping Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity a secret for his own gain and blast him for only thinking about himself.

Ridge realizes that he can decide both Flo and Thomas’ fate, per Highlight Hollywood.

Tuesday, September 10 – Ridge Covers Up For Thomas

Steffy will pay a visit to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in jail. She will blast the former croupier for ripping her family apart. She deceived Steffy by pretending to be the baby’s birth mother and now Steffy is paying for her actions. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) found out that the baby was hers and she rightfully claimed her back. However, Steffy’s heart was shattered when she had to give her baby up. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will tell Flo that she will never forgive her.

Ridge will make a difficult decision which may go against his conscience. It appears as if he will find a way to cover up Thomas’ involvement with Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident. Ridge may ask Flo not to go to the authorities with what she knows about his son. In exchange, he will pay Flo’s bail money.

Wednesday, September 11 – Sally Opens Up To Wyatt

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will put herself in a vulnerable position when she shows Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) how much she loves him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will admire her beauty and strength.

Ridge will tell Brooke about the deal that he made for Flo and Thomas. It appears as if Brooke won’t take the news well.

Thursday, September 12 – Brooke & Ridge’s Catastrophic Fight

Brooke and Ridge’s fight will have a catastrophic ending. The dressmaker will storm out after Brooke tells him what she really thinks of Thomas.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will arrive soon after Brooke and Ridge’s fight. She wants to make amends with the family for deceiving them. However, Brooke, still reeling from her fallout with Ridge, will push Shauna out of her house.

Friday, September 13 – Shauna Targets Ridge

Shauna will spot a very drunk Ridge at the bar. She will head straight to the dressmaker to thank him for what he did for Flo.

Sally will overhear Flo talking to Wyatt. She will burst into the room and call out Flo for being a con and a liar.

Sally will overhear Flo talking to Wyatt. She will burst into the room and call out Flo for being a con and a liar.