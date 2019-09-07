‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Opens Up Out About Anxiety On Twitter: ‘It’s No Joke’

Chelsea Houska has been open about her anxiety in the past, and a recently released preview for the new season of Teen Mom 2 shows just how bad that anxiety can get. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the clip shows a scene with Chelsea, her husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea’s mom, and Chelsea’s three kids on a trip to Minneapolis. While in the car, Chelsea asked her husband to pull over because she was on the verge of a “major panic attack.” Following the release of the preview, Chelsea spoke out about her anxiety on Twitter.

“Anyone else experience this before going to large events?! I’m such an introvert…seems like it’s just getting worse as I get older.”

She admitted in another tweet that she “never knows” what is going to “set off” her anxiety.

Some of Chelsea’s followers tweeted back to her, letting them know that they, too, have dealt with anxiety. The Teen Mom 2 star then opened up and admitted in another tweet that it was “reassuring” to hear from others.

“I’ve always had it but never ever anything like this. I 100000% feel the same way that it’s related to hormones! It’s reassuring to hear someone that feels the same way and is going through the same!!!”

In the new preview, Chelsea asked her mother to take the trip to Minneapolis with them so that she could have all the kids with her. The trip was for her oldest daughter Aubree so she could see JoJo Siwa in concert. However, as they get closer to Minneapolis, she reveals that her anxiety doesn’t go away.

In another tweet, Chelsea said, “It’s no joke. And I don’t think a lot of people really understand unless they’ve been through it.”

Chelsea is the mom of three young kids. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. She then went on to share her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. She eventually met Cole DeBoer and the two married in 2016, welcoming their first child together in Jan. 2017. Later that year, the couple had another wedding, and Chelsea and Cole then welcomed their youngest daughter in Aug. 2018, on Chelsea’s birthday.

Teen Mom 2 returns for an all-new season on Tuesday, Sept. 10 on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea and the rest of the cast.