Fotis Dulos Says He Believes His Missing Estranged Wife Jennifer Dulos Is Still Alive

Fotis Dulos thinks Jennifer Dulos is still alive but he doesn't want to discuss it.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five who has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping off her children at school. The primary suspect in the case is her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis. While the couple has looked extremely guilty thus far, they have both claimed not have done anything to harm Jennifer. Fotis recently sat down for an interview with NBC’s Dateline. In the interview, which is set to air on Monday, Fotis says he believes his estranged wife is still alive, according to The Daily Beast.

Both Michelle and Fotis were arrested back in April after allegedly engaging in some pretty suspicious activity that was captured on video surveillance. They reportedly drove around and deposited bags that contained Jennifer’s bloody garments in different dumpsters around town. They were charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They both pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

This past week, both Michelle and Fotis were arrested yet again and charged with an additional charge of tampering with evidence, according to NBC News. The arrest came after investigators found a blood-like substance in one of Fotis’ vehicles that contained some of Jennifer’s DNA. They now believe that Jennifer’s body was in the vehicle at some point in time. An employee of Fotis also claimed that Fotis had his truck cleaned the week of his estranged wife’s disappearance. Fotis also reportedly wanted the seats of his truck replaced and grew frustrated when the job wasn’t done fast enough. The employee stated they did end up changing the seats. but secretly kept the old ones in case law enforcement would need them for evidence.

While the Dateline interview hasn’t yet aired, a short clip from it was released and has already caused quite a stir. In the clip, NBC host Dennis Murphy asks Fotis if he believes his estranged wife is still alive.

Jennifer Dulos update: The police believe that Fotis Dulos drove off with his estranged wife's body after "lying in wait" for her at her home, according to an arrest warrant. https://t.co/ZFl5W0ymBw — Michael Gold (@migold) September 5, 2019

“I do. I’d like to not discuss this, per my attorney’s advice,” Fotis cryptically answered him.

Murphy pressed further, then asking Fotis if he had anything to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

“I did not. But I’d like to leave it at that,” Fotis insists.

Fotis was released from jail on Wednesday following his second arrest. His bail was set at $500,000.

When asked by the press for a comment, Fotis answered only, “I love my children. That’s about it.”