Andrew Yang Supporters Push ‘TrumpFearsYang’ Hashtag In Midst Of New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention

As Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang arrived at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention, his supporters — the Yang Gang — pushed the “TrumpFearsYang” hashtag until some reported it was being picked on their Twitter as a trend in the United States. Some paired their hashtag with tweets of users that revealed why they switched from supporting President Donald Trump to the 44-year-old serial entrepreneur, who is running on a platform that centers around a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month.

Yang himself tweeted the hashtag with his own words to the president.

“Bring it Donald,” he said.

During a recent interview with WBUR’s On Point, Yang addressed his campaign’s appeal across the political spectrum — he says he is drawing Republicans, Trump voters, Independents, and Libertarians, in addition to Democrats and progressives — as well as his belief that Trump is avoiding addressing him.

“I want to point out that I am one of the only candidates that he has not touched on Twitter. And the reason for that is that he’s a bully and he knows I’m better at the internet than he is. A lot of the people online that create memes and whatnot have converted to the ‘Yang Gang.’ So he hasn’t touched me because he knows I’m not the candidate he wants to mess with.”

Yang said that he is Trump’s “kryptonite” and highlighted a comment Trump made at a West Virginia rally that his only fear is a “new figure” that “comes out of nowhere.”

“He runs most effectively against people that are part of the D.C. establishment, and I am not,” he said.

The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes MATH, and who is honest, intelligent, fit, empathetic, has never gone bankrupt, became a millionaire due to being an entrepreneur instead of turning eight, and who the media tries to ignore. #TrumpFearsYang #YangMediaBlackOut pic.twitter.com/7f4tpvwppT — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) September 7, 2019

Yang’s UBI is a response to an economy he believes is pushing more and more Americans to the sidelines thanks to automation. He believes his UBI will help truck drivers, call center workers, retail workers, and people in other professions that are poised to be hit the hardest from automation. His campaign’s focus echoes Trump’s 2016 campaign, which focused on struggling manufacturing workers that felt they weren’t being addressed by the Democratic party. But one of the biggest differences is that Yang believes automation and robots are taking American jobs — not immigrants.

Andrew Yang is explaining the dangers of automation to the masses. And as voters realize he is serious and substantive, his campaign is gaining steam. https://t.co/iT5wjURQOe — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 6, 2019

Per RealClearPolitics, Yang is currently at 2.6 percent support in 6th place. Joe Biden leads the pack with 30.1 percent support, Elizabeth Warren is in 2nd with 17.6 percent support, and Bernie Sanders is in 3rd with 16.9 percent support. Kamala Harris is in 4th with 6.7 percent support, and Pete Buttigieg is in 5th with 4.4. percent support.

The Democratic dark horse is set to take the stage at the third Democratic debate on September 12.