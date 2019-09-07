‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reacts After Andrew Glennon Accuses Her Of Standing Up Their Son On Instagram

He claims she ditched James for the 'Teen Mom OG' reunion.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s social media feud is raging on with the addition of a new video shared by the mother of two on Instagram Live earlier this week.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star let her former boyfriend have it as she went on a rant against him and told him that she never ditched their son to film the Season 8 reunion in July, as he claimed on his own Instagram page.

After telling her fans and followers that her ex-boyfriend appeared to be “jealous” that he wasn’t invited back to filming on the series for his own interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Portwood reacted to his statement claiming she stood up their one-year-old son, James, to reunite with Dr. Pinsky for the special episode, which aired on Tuesday.

“The article saying I stiffed James on one of my supervised visits or whatever the Hell it was — I never stood up James one time. I literally … there was only one day that Dr. Drew could fly out. I had a contractual obligation,” she explained, according to a September 6 report from In Touch Weekly.

Portwood said that Glennon was lying about her, as he’s been doing since their split earlier this summer.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Portwood and Glennon’s relationship came to an end in July after two years following Portwood’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. During their alleged encounter, Glennon claimed Portwood threatened him with a machete as he held their son.

As Portwood continued on in her rant against Glennon, she told her Instagram Live audience that she was getting to the point where she would no longer be able to stay quiet about what she and Glennon have gone through.

“To sit there and say that I actually stood up my son is f**king the most disgusting thing that I think you could ever say about me,” she shot back at him.

According to Portwood, Glennon is an abuser who hasn’t worked at all since they began dating in summer 2017. As fans will recall, Portwood and Glennon moved in together shortly after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and welcomed their son after just under a year together.

“Stop playing with me. This stuff will not end well,” she warned.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to begin filming by the end of the year.