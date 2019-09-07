Brent Lowe, A Blind Bahamian Man, Carried His Disabled Son To Safety During Hurricane Dorian

'I didn't realize the water was that deep,' said Lowe of the chin-deep water he had to wade through.

A blind Bahamian man carried his disabled son to safety during Hurricane Dorian, CNN reports. Both men then waited out the storm in a neighbor’s home before they could be transferred to a shelter.

Brent Lowe says that the walk between his home and his neighbor’s home only took about five minutes, but it seemed much longer.

“I was terrified,” he said.

Lowe, his sister-in-law, his 24-year-old son, and some neighbors were hunkering down in their home as Dorian’s winds and rain raged outside. The group thought they would be safe there — that is, until the roof came off. They now had no choice but to try to make it to a neighbor’s home for safety.

Lowe’s son has cerebral palsy and can’t walk. So Lowe lifted him up, threw him over his shoulder, and began walking to a neighbor’s house. He didn’t know how deep the water would be, but he soon found out.

“I didn’t realize the water was that deep. I was thinking maybe knee deep. It wasn’t until I stepped off and I realized, oh, I wonder if it gets deeper because that means I have to swim with him, you know what I mean,” he said.

As it turns out, at its deepest, the water was chin-deep.

As ocean swallowed the land. Brent Lowe had to escape — and take his 24-yr-old son, who has cerebral palsy & can’t walk, with him. Mr. Lowe is blind.

With his son on his shoulders, he stepped into the swirling current – it reached his chin.- #Bahamas https://t.co/nfseSAIkQc — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 6, 2019

Eventually, the group made it to a neighbor’s home. There, according to The Washington Examiner, they waited for a day until a bus came and took them to Nassau. Lowe, who has diabetes, was able to get his dialysis treatment once they reached the capital city.

Lowe also has a daughter, whom he hasn’t been able to contact or confirm is still safe, due to the communication systems on the islands being down.

Loading...

“Right before we had the wind, I spoke with her. I wish I could have been able to call and ask somebody, you know, because I really was worried about them. I was worried about everybody.”

Lowe’s home in Abaco was destroyed, but he hopes to return there, saying that’s where his family and friends are.

As of this writing, according to a companion CNN report, the death toll from Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas stands at 43, but officials expect it to rise as search-and-rescue dogs scour the debris for victims. Meanwhile, some 70,000 people, nearly one sixth of the archipelago’s 400,000 inhabitants, are homeless.

In response to what the country’s government calls a humanitarian crisis, residents are being evacuated by cruise ships and any other means possible, in an attempt to get them to safety, shelter, food, and water.