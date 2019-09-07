Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Bombshell Blows Up Kyle And Lola

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week brings a serious moment for Victor when he is overcome at Crimson Lights. Plus, Chelsea and Abby get ready to open The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Things get wild and crazy at the party, though, and that spells trouble for several people in Genoa City.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) grows concerned when Victor (Eric Braeden) has a severe episode at Crimson Lights. He is incoherent, and it looks like The Mustache might pass out. The two have coffee together before they get ready for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) big party, but Victor’s health problems mean that these two set out the festivities, which might be a good thing.

Chelsea and Abby break in the hotel’s pool table while they wait for the evening’s activities to begin. Things get wild and crazy at the party because Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) spiked the evening’s signature drink, according to The Inquisitr. People start dancing strangely, and Summer (Hunter King) gets wild with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for a bit.

Then, Summer sits down and talks to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Obviously, under the influence, Summer touches Kyle’s face with her manicured nail. Summer tells her ex-husband that she misses him, but he tries to get her to back off. Kyle is in the middle of saying something to get Summer to calm down when she leans forward and places a passionate kiss on his lips. Whoa! To make matters even worse, Lola (Sasha Calle) happens to see Summer and Kyle kissing, and she looks furious. This situation could mean Kyle and Lola’s honeymoon is already over before they have even been married more than a few weeks. They’re looking for a new place to live, but it’s possible Kyle may find himself looking solo.

Speaking of kissing, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) also find themselves locking lips. They broke up because of Sharon’s (Sharon Case) feelings for Adam (Mark Grossman), but recently both Sharon and Rey have been able to be cordial with each other. Although Sharon and Rey received advice from their loved ones to give the relationship another chance, neither one has taken the first step at reconciliation. Will their unexpected kiss at the hotel’s grand opening change things for Sharon and Rey, or will they realize it was something they did while under the influence of the drugs Zoe slipped into the drinks?