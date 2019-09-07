WWE News: Becky Lynch Teases Next Feud

Becky Lynch has no shortage of feuds to occupy herself at the moment. At the time of this writing, she’s set to face Sasha Banks in a Raw Women’s Championship defense at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-views. On top of that, she’s just met a new nemesis in the form of Bayley, who turned heel on her last week.

As documented by Sportskeeda, however, she recently decided to call out a member of WWE management on Twitter. Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share ESPN commercials featuring “The Man,” which prompted the Raw Women’s Champion to challenge her boss to a fight.

Lynch and McMahon have had problems with each other in the past. McMahon was an antagonist in Lynch’s journey toward the main event of WrestleMania 35, which resulted in “The Man” attacking the chairman’s daughter.

As one of WWE’s foremost antiheroes, a match between Lynch and McMahon is a great idea. “The Man” conducts herself like a people’s champion who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and get her hands dirty. McMahon, meanwhile, represents the WWE corporate hierarchy that so many members of the WWE Universe aren’t the biggest fans of.

Before Lynch considers taking on any more opponents, though, she’ll need to turn her attention to next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The current champion is scheduled to team with Charlotte to wrestle against former Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Lynch has been Banks’ target since her return to WWE television after storming out of the company after this year’s WrestleMania. The feud has milked the real-life drama involving Banks, resulting in one of the more interesting storylines on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks.

“The Man’s” tenure on the red brand show looks set to come to an end as well. As documented by The Inquisitr, she’s set to move to SmackDown Live as part of WWE’s upcoming move to FOX. This will likely lead to her starting many more feuds with WWE’s women’s division.

Outside of the ring, “The Man” might have an opponent in Ric Flair. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Hall of Famer is considering suing WWE over Lynch’s nickname, which Flair has also been referring to himself as since 1981.

Since Lynch’s rise to the main event, she’s been constant source of entertainment for WWE fans. Her social media antics are just as memorable as her television promos, and you can always count on her finding some trouble to get involved in.