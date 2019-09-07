Kate Upton Falls Out Of Floral Swimsuit That’s Way Too Small For Her & Instagram Is Loving It

Kate Upton is traveling and loving it. The Sports Illustrated model and actress is currently in Greece, with the Mediterranean’s sunny settings filling the star’s Instagram. Yesterday saw Kate visit the Acropolis of Athens landmark, although today has ushered in some swimwear. The blonde updated her account in a look that definitely showcased her famous assets, although there’s no denying that a slightly larger size might not have gone amiss. As to Kate’s followers, they’re loving everything about the snap, just as it is.

Kate’s photo today showed her on the water as she soaked up the sun with a giant smile and all the carefree vibes in the world. The blonde had been photographed in a stunning setting with distant hills framing ocean waters, although there was no denying that Kate herself was taking up the foreground. The star was seen seated at the edge of a water vessel and showcasing her summer-ready body in a blue-and-white, floral-patterned swimsuit paired with white shorts and a loose outer shirt. Kate accessorized her ensemble with color-coordinated shades.

Although there was a fair amount of cleavage, the vacation vibes and Kate’s head thrown back meant the shot was the opposite of raunchy.

A simple caption from Kate acknowledged her Greece location, alongside giving those beating rays a mention.

The update proved hugely popular in very little time, racking up over 74,000 likes within just 50 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 360 fans into the post’s comment section.

“Wow” was the most upvoted comment with over 620 likes clocked in 40 minutes.

“God damn girl you looking good mommas,” another said.

“I love you” was a simpler third comment, but it nonetheless seemed to echo the mass approval.

Comments also came in over Kate’s status as a mother — Kate welcomed a baby girl in November of last year. It looks like the star’s fans were somewhat gawking over how great she looks as a mom.

Loading...

“What the actual frig?! You are toooooo gorgeous! And didn’t you have a baby like 5 minutes ago?!” one fan exclaimed.

Kate seems to join the list of celebrities who look fantastic postpartum. Khloe Kardashian is often praised for her gym-honed body, with fans definitely noticing that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star pinged back into shape after welcoming daughter True last year. Also part of the club are singer Carrie Underwood and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

Kate has 6.1 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with the star’s updates should follow her account.