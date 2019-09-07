French Boy Thrown From Tate Modern Balcony Is Making ‘Amazing Progress’

The six-year-old French boy who was thrown from the tenth floor of the Tate Modern museum in London, sustaining serious injuries, is making amazing progress in his recovery. He is recovering from a head injury and several broken bones.

The Daily Mail reports that the boy’s family (the child’s name is being withheld out of respect for him as a victim and due to the fact that his is a minor) is expressing gratitude for the donations they’ve received via GoFundMe. The fund has been set up to assist the family with their medical bills and has, as of this writing, raised approximately $60,000.

The boy, who is likely facing additional procedures, has already faced two long and difficult operations to attempt to fix his “broken back and other broken limbs and…a bleed to the brain.” The person who reportedly threw him off the platform is only 17, but has been charged with attempted murder.

The family of the injured boy shared a message with everyone who has expressed concern, saying that their son is making great strides.

“Even if he can’t speak or move his body for the moment, we now know for sure that he understands us. He smiles and we saw him laughing several times since a couple of days when we were telling him some funny things or when we were reading him some stories. It gives us lots of strength and hope, as much as the strength you, all of you, give us since the beginning with your kind messages. Thank you so much for what you do for our little boy and for us.”

A six-year-old boy, allegedly thrown off a balcony at the Tate Modern, is making "amazing progress", his family have said. pic.twitter.com/j4gqpNESMR — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) September 7, 2019

The teen suspect has been charged and will soon go to trial. He reportedly blames a failing in social services for his actions.

There were several bystanders when the boy was pulled away from his mother and thrown 100 feet down on to a roof five floors below. One witness claims they heard the impact when the boy hit the roof.

“I went inside because the screaming was horrific, the boy didn’t make any noise but the people from the viewing platform were screaming.”

The crime shocked onlookers as a helicopter took the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment, reports The Inquisitr. The gallery, which is located on the Thames River in London, was put on lockdown while the police investigated the matter and took the teen into custody.

Police stated that there was no evidence that the teen and the boy knew each other prior to the attack, considering six-year-old and his family were visiting from France.