Eva Longoria Stands Up For Felicity Huffman In Wake Of The College Admissions Scandal

Eva Longoria, the former co-star of Felicity Huffman, wrote a long letter of support for the actress who she says fought to ensure Longoria received a fair salary.

After much anticipation, next week it will finally be revealed what actress Felicity Huffman’s punishment will be for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal. Huffman has pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a fake charity to ensure that her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT exam answers would be corrected. As the date of sentencing draws nearer, several people have come out in support of the actress, including her former co-star on Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria. Longoria penned a long letter describing the positive ways in which Huffman has changed her life, according to CNN.

When Desperate Housewives first began in 2004, Longoria was the lowest-paid actor of the four main stars. Longoria played Gabrielle Solis and starred alongside Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, and Huffman. Longoria was paid the least out of the four leading women due to the fact that she had the least experience of the bunch. But Huffman reportedly didn’t believe this was fair and fought for Longoria to receive an equal salary. Huffman believed this was only right as the success of the show was dependent on all four women.

“Felicity brought up that we should negotiate together, something we call favored nations that means we all make the same. This meant that my salary would significantly increase and I would be on par with the more experienced actors. Well needless to say, that did not go over too well with the others. But Felicity stood up for me, saying it was fair because the success of the show depended on all of us, not one of us.”

In the letter obtained by People, Longoria goes on to explain that the set of Desperate Housewives was not always a place of peace. The stars didn’t always get along and there was a lot of harsh competition. Nevertheless, Huffman always treated Longoria as an equal and stood up for her when necessary. When Longoria wasn’t nominated for the same awards the others were, Huffman assured her that she didn’t need an award to know how talented she was.

Actress Felicity Huffman is asking for a year's probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, a new filing from her attorneys says https://t.co/KXJCd1IEiw — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2019

Loading...

“She always leads with her heart and has always put others first. This is why I still call her my friend today and always,” Longoria concluded the letter.

The prosecution team is asking for Huffman to spend one month behind bars for her role in the scandal. She’d also be required to pay a $20,000 fine, do community service, and spend a year on probation.