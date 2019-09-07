Stormy Daniels Spreads Naked Legs: ‘Hotel Rooms With Mirrors Are My Favorite’

Stormy Daniels has delivered a particularly raunchy social media update. The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, doesn’t have the world’s biggest Instagram following, although that might have something to do with the star’s account being locked. Fans wishing to see any content from Stormy must first follow the account. Over 270,000 people have done just that.

Stormy’s Instagram photo showed her shot from a close-up angle as she posed on a bed. The camera had taken in the 40-year-old’s front, although the star’s body was mostly showcased via a reflection from a caption-mentioned mirror in the background. The blonde had gone sexy with her spread-leg pose, her limbs appearing to be almost climbing onto the bed she was lying on. The mirror took in Stormy’s nude rear, while the foreground camera captured a bra that appeared to be working its way off the star’s shoulders. Stormy’s face was somewhat cut off by the camera, although fans did see the right-hand side of it, plus the star’s trademark blond locks.

A simple and amusing caption from Daniels referenced the beneficial sides to having a mirror.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 2,700 likes in just 45 minutes. The same time frame brought over 147 fans into the post’s comment section.

You were awesome! Thanks for a great time…hehe https://t.co/5fp3U5raI0 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 4, 2019

Of course, comments coming in were of a somewhat-adult nature.

“Who else zoomed in?” one fan wrote with an alien emoji.

“My favorite as well I wish I was there now with you as have to go on set together soon,” another added with four flame emoji.

“Unless Trump is in the mirror lol” a third fan wrote.

Stormy is, of course, famously tangled up in a scandal with the president and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The porn star first made headlines about her association with the president in January 2018. The Wall Street Journal documented the $130,000 non-disclosure agreement signed by Stormy, which prevented the star from publicly disclosing any details of the sexual encounter she claimed to have had with the president. More recently, Stormy has made headlines for saying that she’s prepared to testify before Congress about the incident, per The Inquisitr.

Stormy Daniels said she's more than willing to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, which will begin hearings as soon as October on Trump's alleged role in hush-money payments to her and another woman just prior to the 2016 election. https://t.co/a2FKfea1CB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 4, 2019

Stormy hasn’t kept a low-profile since the scandal. The star is active on Instagram, although the majority of fans get their Stormy fix via her Twitter account. Since her Twitter is unlocked and free for all to view, it’s an easier route to gain insight into Stormy’s life and career.

The star has 1 million Twitter followers. Fans wishing to see more of Stormy should give her account a follow. Extra-keen fans should subscribe to her Instagram updates.