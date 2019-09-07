‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Drops Bombshell On Twitter: ‘The Rumors Are True’

Leah Messer dropped a bombshell on Twitter Friday night when she took to the social media site to admit that the “rumors are true.” Of course, fans wondered what the mom-of-three was talking about.

“Well, the rumors are true this time,” The Teen Mom 2 star tweeted, along with a double-red heart and a blue heart.

Immediately, fans replied, asking questions. Of course, the big question on everyone’s mind was whether or not she was back with Jeremy. Leah didn’t reply to anyone, though. However, her tweet may have something to do with her sister Victoria’s pregnancy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah’s sister is pregnant with her third child. The pregnancy news comes after Victoria’s divorce from her second husband was finalized. Victoria already has two children, a daughter with her first husband and a daughter with her second husband. The gender of the third child is unknown, but some wondered if the blue heart that Leah included in her recent update was hinting at the gender of Victoria’s unborn baby.

Around the same time that Leah shared the mysterious tweet, she took to Instagram to share a photo. The Inquisitr previously reported that fans wondered if Leah was the woman in the photo, but it turns out it is her sister. The photo shows her sister on the beach with a man standing behind her. Both the man’s hands and Victoria’s are on her baby bump.

“Sometimes it takes your breakdown to create your breakthrough. Sis clearly had way too much fun in Costa Rica.”

Reportedly, Victoria met her new man while on vacation in Costa Rica earlier this year with Leah and Kailyn Lowry.

Leah continued, “We may have been dealt a sh*tty hand in life but that’s okay. Our mistakes and past only elevate us to greater when we choose to be better every day!!”

The mom-of-three wrote that she believes “everything happens for a reason” and said she is “happy” for her sister. She ended the post with one more thing.

“P.S I’m stoked to be an Auntie again. We need a baby boy this time!” Leah said.

Leah is the mom of three girls. She has twin daughters she shares with her first husband, Corey Simms, and another daughter with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Kailyn Lowry, who is also on Teen Mom 2, was on vacation with the Messer sisters earlier this year. She also commented on Leah’s Instagram post and noted that she was “so excited for baby.”

Leah’s storyline will reportedly feature Victoria’s pregnancy. The new season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, September 10.