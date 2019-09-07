Fitness Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Curves In Latest Snap

Ana Cheri put her curves on display Saturday in her latest Instagram update.

In the snap, the brunette beauty stood outside and modeled a pair of booty shorts and a workout bra from her Cheri Fit collection. The set was a deep teal color that accentuated Ana’s smooth, bronzed skin. The tight number also accentuated her curvy physique. She wore her dark hair down in loose curls and over one shoulder. The beauty wore a full face of makeup with a dark brow, contoured cheeks, and a pink color on her lips. She looked over her shoulder as she flashed a flirty smile.

The fitness model’s snap was popular among her fans, racking up more than 35,000 likes and 200 comments within an hour of going live.

One admirer told the beauty that he had “no words” for the photo and joked that God “might have taken 1 month leave to make this kind of beauty.”

One admirer told Ana she had an “angel body,” while another told her that she was his “dream queen.”

“Perfection at its best,” one follower said.

Many fans also took a moment to tell Ana that they loved the new apparel.

The 32-year-old stunner said in a YouTube video on her channel that she started Cheri Fit two years ago. She said the idea to create athletic wear was something that stemmed from her swimwear line, Cheri Swim. Ana pointed out that swimwear was more of a seasonal thing, meaning that people only wear bathing suits in the summer, and she wanted to be involved with something that was more of a year-round pursuit. She also said that she enjoyed being involved with something that had to do with fitness since she was so passionate about being healthy and fit.

Speaking of being fit, Ana puts in the work to keep her figure looking amazing. In the video, she also said that she ate healthy and tried as much as possible to get plenty of sleep. She also admitted that should could be a “stressball” at times and did her best not to worry about things. Her efforts to stay relaxed seem to be working, as Ana never looks stressed in her posts. She always manages to pull off an amazing look in whatever she wears.

Ana is married to Ben Moreland, and she helps him manage their Los Angeles-based gym, Be More Athletics.

Fans wanting to keep up with Ana can follow her Instagram account.