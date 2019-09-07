Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Announces Engagement: ‘You Can Find Love After Tragedy’

The widow of the late Linkin Park frontman finds love again two years after his tragic death.

Talinda Ann Bennington, the widow of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has found love again. Talinda, who has been honoring her late husband with her diligent work in the mental health field, took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to an “angel on earth” named Michael.

In a poignant post, which you can see below, Talinda, who was married to the rock star from 2005 until his death in 2017, reminded fellow suicide loss survivors that it is possible to find love again after tragedy and that it is okay to open up your heart to make room for love and happiness amid the grief. The mom of three added that the death of a soulmate does not mean the death of their survivors.

People notes that Chester’s former Linkin Park bandmates Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn, and Rob Bourdon have all welcomed Talinda’s new fiancé into the family with “open arms.”

According to TMZ, Talinda’s fiancé Michael is a Los Angeles County firefighter, and Chester’s relatives are very supportive of her new relationship. The insider said the family is happy that Talinda’s new love is involved with her children and that he will provide stability for all of them. In addition, the source noted that the Bennington kids are happy because they see that their mom is once again happy.

You can see Talinda’s engagement announcement post below.

Talinda also thanked fans and the media for their support.

The support of the media is meaningful . Thank you for helping to spread the positivity and happiness my family and I have found. https://t.co/VWQcMPuvSn — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2019

Talinda’s happy news comes more than two years after Chester took his own life in his Palos Verdes bedroom while his wife and their children were out of town. The rocker’s death came two months after the suicide death of his friend, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

At the time, a distraught Talinda issued a statement about the death of her soulmate, per Rolling Stone. In a tearful message, the young widow questioned how she would go on without her beloved husband.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?” Talinda asked. “The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. …My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”

Since Chester’s death, Talinda has focused on raising awareness for mental health issues. She is the executive director and co-founder of 320 Changes Direction, an organization she created in honor of her late husband.