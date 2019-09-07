Lisa Rinna & Look-Alike Daughters Stun At ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Icons Party

The stunners looked amazing at the star-studded event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills(RHOBH) star Lisa Rinna can’t contain her pride for her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. The television personality shared a snap of her and her daughters at Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. All three women looked incredible at the star-studded soiree. Lisa rocked a figure-hugging black leather dress, showing off her amazing body. She traded in her signature choppy shag hair-do for a sleek ponytail. The reality star opted for smokey eye makeup and a nude lip.

Delilah, 21, seemed to take inspiration from the golden era of Hollywood. The model wore a gorgeous, plum-colored satin gown. She enhanced her gorgeous features with glamorous makeup, sporting a fierce cat-eye and peach lipstick. Her blond hair was pinned up in an elegant bun.

Lisa’s youngest daughter, Amelia, 18, stunned in a sage green, one-shoulder dress. She paired the ensemble with statement earrings and wore her tresses in loose waves.

Lisa’s famous friends were quick to compliment the beauties.

“You look like sisters!! Such a stunning photo,” wrote Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“Icons,” commented Lisa’s RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne.

“AMAZING!!!” said castmate Dorit Kemsley, adding a string of fire emoji to her comment.

Fans shared similar sentiments in the comments section.

“Three stunning beauties,” praised a fan.

“Wow! They get it from their mama,” added another.

“I can’t even take how much perfection I’m seeing,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The stunning snap has racked up more than 37,000 likes.

It’s understandable for Lisa to be so proud of her successful daughters. Within the past year, both Amelia and Delilah struggled with their mental health.

According to Us Weekly, Amelia has been open about her eating disorder since March 2018. In June 2019, however, the 18-year-old revealed that her battle with anorexia is ongoing. After an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Amelia being rude to her father, Harry Hamlin, the model took to Instagram to explain her behavior.

“During that time, one year ago— I was not in a good place at all. I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not,” said Amelia on her Instagram stories. “Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food. The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me.”

Delilah also opened up on social media about having depression, reported Radar Online. In July, she explained on her Instagram stories that her mental health worsened after she moved to New York. She confided that she was in a toxic relationship and felt isolated. The model revealed that she had been admitted to a rehabilitation center and is doing much better.

To see more of Lisa and her daughters, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.