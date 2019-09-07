Felicity Huffman Details Her Daughter’s Tearful Reaction To Finding Out About The College Cheating Scandal

'Why didn't you believe in me?' was Felicity Huffman's daughter Sophia Macy's reaction to finding out that her mother paid to have her SAT answers fixed.

Actress Felicity Huffman has become one of the more well-known faces of the infamous college admissions scandal that investigators are referring to as Operation Varsity Blues. The mastermind of this vast college cheating scandal involving many wealthy and influential parents has been identified as Rick Singer, who allegedly used bribery and other deception methods to help the children of celebrities and other wealthy families get into the college of their choice. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying for her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT exam answers to be corrected, according to E! News.

On Friday, it was revealed that the prosecution team in this case wants Huffman to spend a month behind bars and pay a $20,000 fine for her role in the cheating scheme. In addition, she would have one year of probation and be required to do 250 hours of community service. While Huffman’s defense is pushing for her not to spend any time in actual prison, the prosecution feels that house arrest would not be an adequate punishment for her crime. In the court filing released on Friday, the prosecution pointed out that having to be confined to her vast mansion with lots of amenities would hardly be punishment for Huffman.

Huffman has shown remorse for her crimes since the beginning of this case. Recently, she opened up in an emotional letter about how her daughter reacted to finding out what her mother did to help her succeed.

“When my daughter looked at me and asked me with tears streaming down her face, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’ I had no adequate answer for her. I could only say, ‘I am sorry. I was frightened and I was stupid.’ In my blind panic, I have done the exact thing that I was desperate to avoid. I have compromised my daughter’s future, the wholeness of my family and my own integrity.”

The former Desperate Housewives star went on to say that as painful as these past few months have been, she is focused on making things up to her daughter and moving forward. Huffman will be sentenced on Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, another famous face in this scandal, Lori Loughlin of Full House, has plead not guilty and is fighting the charges. Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.