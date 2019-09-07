‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex Andrew Glennon Leaks Text Messages From Alleged New Girlfriend

Amber Portwood was arrested for an alleged assault on Andrew Glennon in July.

Things between Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are getting ugly.

Following this week’s Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion special, which featured Portwood denying several of Glennon’s claims against her to host Dr. Drew Pinsky, Glennon lashed out at the reality star on Instagram before leaking a series of text messages sent from his alleged new girlfriend.

On September 6, Us Weekly magazine shared these texts with readers in an effort to shoot down allegations of cheating.

As fans may have heard, Portwood accused Glennon of moving on with another girl and requesting that she join him in Indiana. However, according to the text messages exchanged between him and the woman, who he initially met on Instagram, there doesn’t appear to have been any actual infidelity.

Although Glennon did send a message to the woman in which he encouraged her to take the “2hr flight” to Indiana to visit him, he asked that she do so in order to teach him skills about banking. In another message, Glennon said the woman was “super pretty” and “beautiful.”

Then, after rumors began swirling in regard to their communication, Glennon’s relationship with the woman took a negative turn as he accused her of leaking information about the two of them to press.

“I don’t even know you,” he wrote in another message to her. “You think just because my relationship is on the rocks I’m going to entertain a stranger coming onto me? … My heart is hurt, my family is broken, and you need to step the f*ck back asap. I’m not on the market, never will be.”

In an interview with Us Weekly magazine, at the time he shared his text, Glennon claimed he contacted the woman only because he felt she was “in a similar relationship” and that he could help her. As for his comments about a potential visit, he said he was only being sarcastic. He also defended his comments about the woman’s looks, saying he was only making an effort “to uplift someone who was bashing themselves.”

While Glennon insisted there was never any romantic feelings between him and the woman and suggested he was in no rush to get a new girlfriend, an insider previously told the magazine that Glennon has invited other girls to Indiana in the past and was not talking to just the one woman.

As fans may recall, Portwood hinted that Glennon cheated on her on Instagram by posting this message.

“Cheating is a choice not a mistake.”